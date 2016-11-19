Two Gladstone childcare centres not meeting standards

DESPITE one in four childcare centres across Queensland not meeting national framework standards, only two in Gladstone have not made the grade.

Goodstart Early Learning Gladstone - Toolooa Street and Trinity College Kindy are both working towards the National Quality Standard.

Of the 21 centres, seven are exceeding the standard, while 11 are meeting the standard.

Camp Australia - Gladstone South State School OSHC has yet to be assessed.

One centre exceeding standards is C&K Gladstone Kindergarten.

Director Sue Moran said it was very rewarding to know the centre was doing so well.

"But it doesn't stop there it's an ongoing thing," she said.

"As standards change its going to get harder and harder to meet that criteria.

"But you're right it was rewarding."

Sue Moran and Tracy Durkin with Aaric Kent, 4, Grae Kent, 5, Brian Wise, 5, Stacey Jones, 5 and Riley Fleetwood, 5. Paul Braven GLA181116KINDY

Ms Moran said the centre was "doing what they had to do to meet the standard".

This information came from the latest figures released by the Australian Children's Education and Care Quality Authority.

Ms Moran said the assessment was a long process.

"It took them two days to go through," she said.

"They look at your practice and how you work with children."

"The Australian Children's Education and Care Quality Authority (ACECQA) oversees the implementation of the National Quality Framework (NQF) and works with the state and territory regulatory authorities to implement and administer the National Quality Framework,"

An spokeswoman from ACECQA said the authority

"The National Quality Framework has set a higher benchmark for services, encouraging continuous improvement. Services are assessed and rated against the National Quality Standard."

Australian Childcare Alliance Queensland president Jae Fraser said there was a lot of detail in the ratings, that sometimes did not pain a complete picture of the overall service's quality.

How the centres rate:

Exceeding: Port City Kids Early Learning Centre, Discovery Coast Family Day Care Scheme, Kookaburra Creek Kindergarten, Rainbow Valley Early Learning Centre, Koolyangarra Kindergarten, Goodstart Early Learning Gladstone - Beak Street, C&K Gladstone Kindergarten, Tannum Sands Kindergarten, Calliope Kindergarten and Pre School, C&K Waratah Crescent Community Kindergarten, Tannum Sands Kindergarten

Meeting: Birralee Kindergarten & Community Preschool, Stepping Stones Child Care Centre, Enhance FDC - Gladstone, St John's Outside School Hours Care, Star Of The Sea Outside School Hours Care, PCYC Gladstone School Age Care, St Stephen's Lutheran Kindergarten, Community Kids Clinton Park Early Education Centre, Goodstart Early Learning Kin Kora, C&K Kin Kora Community Kindergarten, Clinton Community Childcare Centre, Goodstart Early Learning Tannum Sand, Riverstone Rise Early Learning Centre, Bambini Early Childhood Development Boyne Island, Trinity College OSHClub Gladstone

Working towards: Goodstart Early Learning Gladstone - Toolooa Street, Trinity College Kindy, Helping Hands Clinton

Not yet assessed: Camp Australia - Gladstone South State School OSHC, Forest Springs Early Learning Centre