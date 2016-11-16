Company to install 5000 solar panels in Gladstone mega project

MORE than 5000 solar panels will be installed at the Benaraby Landfill site.
The plan, from Landfill Gas Industries, was given approval at yesterday's Gladstone Regional Council meeting.
>>Behind the scenes plan for Gladstone's fourth LNG plant
>>'Act of treachery': LNG plant's FIFO recruitment 'must stop'
In council's report, many benefits were named, including the possibilty of a future electric vehicle station.
From the solar panel installation, the report said there could be increased revenue through accelerated increased gas generation rollout.