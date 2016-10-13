More than 22,000 turbo-charged sports cars recalled

SUBARU has recalled three different types of vehicles that were built over a combined 13-year period because of a possible fire risk.

The recall of the 22,726 Subarus was released today and warned of overheating.

"Certain affected vehicles may contain a potentially faulty secondary air pump relay,” the recall notice stated.

"If the relay is faulty, the secondary air pump is powered continuously and may overheat, posing a fire risk.”

The tree types of cars affected by the fault are the Subaru Liberty GT made between 2007-09, Subaru Impreza WRX/STI made between 2009-14 and Subary Forester XT made between 2009-12.

The known owners of these cars will be contacted by Subaru once the available parts become available at the end of October.

The repairs will be carried out at no cost to the owners.

Further information can be obtained from Subaru Customer Relations Team by telephoning 1300 550 994.