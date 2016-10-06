More QAL workers made redundant in "challenging market"

MORE workers have taken redundancies at Queensland Alumina Limited as the "challenging market conditions" continue to impact the Gladstone refinery.

QAL general manager Mike Dunstan has confirmed that employees left the business last week.

The refinery has continued to change how it operates in an effort to reduce costs to survive in an economic climate with record low alumina prices and high electricity prices.

Related:

>> 65 QAL workers given redundancies

>> QAL redundancy puts man on path to new life and job

>> QAL workers in anxious 11-day wait to hear of job losses

>> Workers axed as price plummets to 25-year low

The latest round of redundancies is believed to be fewer than 25.

The economic climate has become more challenging with a glut of supply driven by an increase production of alumina in China.

This has forced Rio Tinto's hand with 60-80 support staff let go in February and about 60 let go in March.

These positions were made redundant after a full operation review was carried out by consultancy company McKinsey & Company.

The consultancy company also reviewed the operations of Rio Tinto's other Gladstone alumina refinery at Yarwun.

Despite the two refineries operating separately, 50 employees were axed from there in May.

The reduction and cost cutting of both of the refineries showed whether the refinery was more than 40 years old like QAL or just 12 years old, the financial market was having an impact.

Mr Dunstan said QAL was doing everything we can to support those employees and their families.

"QAL continues to identify ways to reduce costs to better position itself in the challenging market conditions facing the aluminium industry," he said.

"We asked for expressions of interest from employees in support serves roles who may wish to leave the business.

"This resulted in a small number of employees leaving the business last week."

How the job cuts have unfolded in the past 12 months: