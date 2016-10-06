29°
More QAL workers made redundant in "challenging market"

Campbell Gellie
6th Oct 2016 10:17 AM
Aerial View of Queensland Alumina Limited (QAL) Gladstone. Photo Brenda Strong / The Observer
Aerial View of Queensland Alumina Limited (QAL) Gladstone. Photo Brenda Strong / The Observer Brenda Strong GLA040712VIEW

MORE workers have taken redundancies at Queensland Alumina Limited as the "challenging market conditions" continue to impact the Gladstone refinery.

QAL general manager Mike Dunstan has confirmed that employees left the business last week.

The refinery has continued to change how it operates in an effort to reduce costs to survive in an economic climate with record low alumina prices and high electricity prices.

The latest round of redundancies is believed to be fewer than 25.

The economic climate has become more challenging with a glut of supply driven by an increase production of alumina in China.

This has forced Rio Tinto's hand with 60-80 support staff let go in February and about 60 let go in March.

These positions were made redundant after a full operation review was carried out by consultancy company McKinsey & Company.

The consultancy company also reviewed the operations of Rio Tinto's other Gladstone alumina refinery at Yarwun.

Despite the two refineries operating separately, 50 employees were axed from there in May.

The reduction and cost cutting of both of the refineries showed whether the refinery was more than 40 years old like QAL or just 12 years old, the financial market was having an impact.

Mr Dunstan said QAL was doing everything we can to support those employees and their families.

"QAL continues to identify ways to reduce costs to better position itself in the challenging market conditions facing the aluminium industry," he said.

"We asked for expressions of interest from employees in support serves roles who may wish to leave the business.

"This resulted in a small number of employees leaving the business last week."

How the job cuts have unfolded in the past 12 months:

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  employment, gladstone industry, job losses, queensland alumina limited, redundancy

The star was tied up and robbed at gunpoint in Paris

