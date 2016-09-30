More rain, high temps forecast for Gladstone

MORE rain could be on the way for Gladstone with showers and a chance of a thunderstorm forecast this morning.

Today there is a slight chance of a shower for Gladstone this morning.

By the afternoon its expected to be sunny.

Last night rain drenched most parts of the region, with it setting in from about 7.30pm.

The Bureau of Meteorology reports the Gladstone region received 8mm of rain since 9am yesterday.

However Rockhampton was worse off than us - with a woman reporting a bolt of lighting struck a tree about 10m away from her home about 5.30pm yesterday.

For Saturday Gladstone is going to be sunny and hot.

The maximum temperature forecast is 32 degrees.