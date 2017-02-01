More money on offer to get Gladstone kids into sport

GET STARTED: New round of funding to help kids get into sport in Gladstone.

WITH some household budgets stretched to the limit in Gladstone, paying registration fees for your kids' sport isn't always possible.

But thanks to the State Government's Get Started sport vouchers program, in one week 338 kids in Gladstone will now be able to sign-up and play sport.

Gladstone families have taken the lion's share of the $150 vouchers in central Queensland, with $50,700 in vouchers given out in Gladstone.

Past Brothers Junior Rugby League president Adam Wright said the program made a big difference to families involved in his club and helped kids who otherwise might not have been able to play footy.

"Rego for us is $200 so getting $150 reduces (that burden) a lot...it makes a substantial difference,” he said.

Brothers Junior Rugby League secretary Amanda Ingham said she knew of 11 kids who received the voucher.

However, she said a lot of families had missed out in the last round of vouchers and welcomed Queensland Treasurer Curtis Pitt's decision to boost the funding for another round of vouchers.

Mr Pitt said he had made an extra $750,000 available to help up to 5000 kids through the Get Started program.

"The vouchers flew out the door last week when the current round of online applications opened, exhausting almost all of the original allocation of $4.2 million in the current round,” he said.

"The vouchers provide up to $150 to help eligible children cover the cost of membership (and) are issued on a 'first come, first served' basis.

"The extra vouchers will be available online from 9.15am this Thursday.”

To be eligible for the new round of sport vouchers, parents, carers or guardians need to hold a valid Centrelink Health Care Card or Pensioner Concession Card with the child's name on it.

Mayor Matt Burnett said he thought the strong showing of recipients from Gladstone was indication this was a "sporty region”.

"I hope this motivates families to get their kids into sport and I urge families to put an application in,” he said.

Visit www.npsr.qld.gov.au/ getinthegame for information and how you can apply for the program.