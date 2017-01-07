More claims of bullying at Bechtel

WORKPLACE Health and Safety Queensland is investigating claims by a former Bechtel worker she was bullied, harassed, intimidated and assaulted.

Robyn Forse, a cleaner at Bechtel for two-and-a-half years from 2013 to 2016, claims Bechtel targeted her for a redundancy after she complained about the alleged treatment on its APLNG construction site.

Mrs Forse pursued for unfair dismissal with the Fair Work Commission in November but her case was not considered because she missed a 21-day deadline.

This follows another case against Bechtel, reported in The Observer in December, where South African-born labourer Michael Deacon is suing the construction giant for $3.1m.

A Workplace Health and Safety Queensland spokesman revealed to The Observer it had "people working closely with the company" to resolve the complaint.

"We've taken action with the company on a number of fronts," the spokesman said. "We've reviewed her complaint, we've taken action, and part of that action includes dealing with the company itself, and now we are reviewing further information she's provided."

The spokesman said WHSQ had elevated Mrs Forse's complaint.

"It's moved higher up the chain," he said.

"Because of the delicate nature of the complaint, we are going to take it higher."

It comes after Mrs Forse claims more than 10 letters she sent to various Bechtel departments in January

and February of last year were unanswered. One letter sent to Bechtel reads: "This letter is my final call for help."

When she did not receive a response, Mrs Forse sent letters to high-profile Australian politicians, such as Derryn Hinch and Pauline Hanson, and the Labor Party, asking for help.

Shine Lawyers, which is also representing Mr Deacon, has also taken on Mrs Forse's case against Bechtel.

Rebecca Ballantyne, a Shine Lawyers solicitor, said the firm was reviewing all documents Mrs Forse supplied.

Ms Ballantyne said Mrs Forse instructed the firm to "act for her in relation to a workplace injury from the incidents that she's suffered at work".

"In any case that an individual has been bullied or harassed at work, they may be entitled to seek compensation," she said.

She said she would likely look at the possibility of seeking workers' compensation from Bechtel's insurer.