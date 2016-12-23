Plan to transform Gladstone's CBD with 'living street art'

SIGNAGE: Tourists, and locals, will know exactly how far they need to walk to their destination with new signage.

ANOTHER aspect of the Gladstone Regional Council's CBD renewal strategy is to encourage larger arts and culture presence.

Much like the newly-painted mural on the side of the Gladstone Square Woolworth's building at the valley, the council has envisioned "living street art" as a means of showcasing local artwork and brightening up the place.

However this would mean the redevelopment of Clive Dahl Pl, which already features street art on the wall of Uber Hair business building.

The area would become a hub of pop-up markets, community art pieces and creative outlets, a considerable upgrade to its bare current self.

The council said this area would also be a suitable location for a small public plaza.

A more ecological attraction to the area, council has also proposed the construction and maintenance of a community sensory garden.

Not only would it provide a space for living green features but it could also be used as a learning environment.