Little Mooch takes title of Gladstone's best puppy

FIRST TIME WINNER: Darren Johnstone and his pooch Mooch won Best Puppy at the dog show on Saturday.

IT WAS Darren Johnstone's first dog show and on Saturday he and Mooch, a four-month-old Neapolitan Mastiff, won the prize for the Best Puppy in show.

Mr Johnstone said he was surprised to win but that everyone involved in the Callide Valley Canine Club Dog Show had been "a big help".

The Gladstone man's previous dog recently died and he said that after he found Mooch, "I thought I might as well enter the show".

But he wasn't the only dog lover to trot around the ring at the weekend, with more than 275 dogs entering into the competition.

There was a sea of caravans and motorhomes packed into the Gladstone Showgrounds and although Callide Valley Canine Club organiser Sue Cook said numbers had dropped from previous years, she said the turnout was "reasonable".

"They come from as far away as Townsville and Brisbane which is great but numbers have been in decline for a few years because of the popularity of different sporting dog events," she said.

"The wind has been terrible but most dogs don't get too phased by it...it's not good for the poodles.

"This really is a full-time thing and a lot goes into organising it but we love it and you have to love it because there's so much involved," she said.

Mrs Cook said it was great to be able to use the Gladstone Showgrounds for their event.