Popular Gladstone fashionista monopolises modelling agencies

Roche Bailey at the Runway 7 Fashion Catwalk show at Light Box.

GIVING young kids confidence through modelling is what Gladstone's agencies aim to do.

Carla Jayne Smith, director of Runway7 Boutique, has just bought Dream Team Model and Media Agency.

"Modelling is a funny word, it doesn't tell you the things you can do," Ms Smith said.

"It's about carrying yourself, your manners and communicating with people.

"We want to develop the kids into amazing young adults through the things they learn."

Offering etiquette modelling, styling and presentation, all combines to build confidence among the youth.

"A recent show we've done was for Melbourne Cup Day and a little girl in particular was the shyest little girl, but she came back after the show, nailed the cat walk, and you get confident little kids in return," Ms Smith said.

There are more than 40 models at both agencies with people aged from 15 to 55.

"As a local business we would like to see other local business' using local models," Ms Smith said.

"For example, if you have a car yard, instead of going to Brisbane offices, go to local modelling agencies to launch the ad."

With a portfolio of models in the top 10 for Miss Teen Australia and Miss Country Girl Australia, the agency is aiming to finish boot camps with the kids so "they're oozing confidence" which will show on the catwalk.

Ms Smith said her agency wanted to add value to the community.

"We're about building confidence through fashion and that filters through everything we do," she said.