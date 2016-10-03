Miriam Vale's new $4m park now open

THE heart of Miriam Vale has had a revamp with the $4m ALf Larson/Lions Park now open.

The park, located on Miriam Vale's main road, is part of the council's initiative to give locals and visitors a place to rest and enjoy the facilities and the local culture.

Alf Larson Park, Miriam Vale. Facebook PJ Sobhanian

The park development is the first stage of upgrades to the area, with future projects including developing a Tranquility Walkway.

The park, which plans were approved by the council in December 2013, incorporates the heritage elements that have identified Miriam Vale and its past history.

The upgrade provides new structures including a travellers' comfort stop, community workshop and youth meeting centre near the existing CWA. The centralisation of these buildings will enable the sharing of essential services, and provide close access to expanded carparking and proposed open space areas.