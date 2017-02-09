Millions pours into the region for local jobs

LOTS OF CASH: Gladstone Regional Council Mayor Matt Burnett and Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk discuss the water dividends.

THE council's bottom line will look a bit healthier after the Queensland government's cheque for $6.4 million landed in the bank.

Gladstone Regional Council Mayor Matt Burnett met with Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk yesterday to discuss the progress of the council's plans for the money that came back from water dividends taken from the former Newman State Government.

He was also there to provide an update on the council's plans for $6 million worth of funding doled out through the Palaszczuk government's Works for Queensland program.

"We are working closely with the Premier and Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher to put forward projects to generate local jobs,” he said.

"In terms of the dividend, we are working on different options to invest the money.

"The Premier announced the money on Thursday and it was in the council's bank account the next day.”

Cr Burnett said the $6.4 million would be spent on increased water allocation for sporting clubs and improving water infrastructure in the region.

The Premier said the Works for Queensland program was designed to fund new council projects that were shovel ready.

These projects include the redevelopment of Lions Park and Tom Jeffery Park in Agnes Water.