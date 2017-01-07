Memories flood back for former navy captain of HMAS Gladstone

MEMORY LANE: All aboard the HMAS Gladstone today was its first ever captain, Garry Sproule, who brought it to Gladstone when it was first commissioned from Cairns in 1984.

A FLASHBACK aboard the HMAS Gladstone today saw its original captain back in the bridge after more than 30 years.

The ship's former naval captain, Garry Sproule, took a tour of the newly-renovated HMAS Gladstone docked at East Shores alongside Maritime Museum volunteers and the mayor, and the memories flooded in.

Mr Sproule, along with a crew of 23, first brought the boat to Gladstone after it was commissioned from Cairns in 1984.

He spent two years on the boat, which was used to patrol the waters surrounding Queensland.

Their mission was to be on the lookout for illegal immigrants and illegal fishing commercial vessels.

After that stint ended in 1986, it wasn't until 2007 that he saw the boat again, when it was decommissioned in Gladstone.

Almost 10 years on, he was welcomed by Mayor Matt Burnett for a tour on the ship, just as he was by former mayor Col Brown 33 years ago.

"It really is in remarkable condition,” he said.

"In my two years on that ship there never really was one big bust, but it went all the way to New Guinea, over to New Zealand, and all other places for army exercises.”

Something about being on board the HMAS Gladstone reminded Mr Sproule of "very happy times”, he said.

"She was the last to be built of her class, and had all of the latest gadgets and moderations,” he said.

"She was a very happy ship, just hummed right along.

"Some ships just have a personality, if they start good, they usually end good.”

And over three decades on, Maritime Museum president Lindsay Wassell said the ship still maintains its personality.

"She was and still is very popular,” Mr Wassell said.

"A very efficient boat, but we need more tour guides to help out and keep the tours going so more peopl ecan know her story and just what it is she was used for.”

Mr Sproule now lives on a property in Maleny and said he has recently rekindled his love for the water.