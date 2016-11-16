Meeting to discuss new Gladstone Lions Club

LIONS Club members and the public will meet tomorrow night to consider starting a new club, with the hope to fill a void left by recently defunct clubs.

The Boyne Island Lions Club and Lions Q4 District executives will hold a public meeting to gauge interest in a new club for the greater Gladstone area.

"Since the demise of the Gladstone Lions Club a couple of years ago and now the Port Curtis Lions Club last year, the immediate Gladstone area has been left without an active Lions Club," said Boyne Island Lions Club membership chairman, Ian Anderson.

"The loss of the two Lions Clubs has seen the myriad of services and activities previously provided by Lions lost to the community, and we are anxious to encourage a new club in the area to once again provide much-needed services to the people of Gladstone.

"In recent times this has been left up to the other Gladstone regional clubs of Boyne Island, Boyne Valley and Miriam Vale - a task that has become geographically quite challenging."

The meeting agenda will be set by PDG Lesley Lyons, and cover all requirements necessary for the formation of a new Lions Club.

A decision will then be made to form a new club, or, if there are insufficient numbers, to possibly form a 'branch club' as a part of Boyne Island Lions Club.

The meeting will be held 7pm tomorrow night at St Saviours Church Hall, 70 Auckland St, Gladstone. All members of the public are welcome to attend.