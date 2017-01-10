Medical centre now real estate and tackle store

BIG MOVE: RE/MAX Energy brokers Craig Leyden and Ros Waters, with BITS Medical Centre practice manager Nicole Dickhaut and Boyne Island Bait & Tackle owner April Box. The centre is moving away and the others are moving in.

INSTEAD of a health check at the corner of Malpas St and Curtis Ave, people will now be able to buy a house or find out where the fish are biting.

BITS Medical Centre is moving on January 20 to a new bigger home on Hayes Ave, opposite the library.

Boyne Island Bait & Tackle and RE/MAX Energy will take the centre's space.

RE/MAX Energy principal Ros Waters said this was the real estate agent's third move in a year.

Previously they were at the Boyne Island Industrial Estate.

"It's nice to have a permanent space now,” Ms Waters said.

"We are taking out a long term lease, we have a lot of faith in the future of Boyne/Tannum and Gladstone.

"We look after the whole Gladstone region, with sales and rentals.”

Ms Waters said the agent really needed an office space.

"The Caltex is 24 hours now and we will have our electronic screens rotating 24 hours a day with all our rentals and sales listings,” she said.

"We will have signage on Malpass St, so it will be maximum exposure.”

The tackle store is moving from Gilbert Ct, near the community centre.

Owner April Box said she was excited about the move but a bit worried about moving thousands of hooks and lures, to the slightly bigger space.

Ms Box said the reason for the move was all about location and exposure.

"I think it will bring a lot more people in, we're down there tucked in the corner, so just being on the main road will be a great help,” she said.

The medical centre's practice manager Nicole Dickhaut said the reason they were moving was to expand and offer more services to people.

"We go from 200 sqm to 300 sqm of space,” she said.

"We're very excited but it's a lot of work and I'll be happy when we're there.”

Ms Dickhaut said in their current spot the centre did not have enough doctor's rooms. In their new spot, the centre will have two extra doctor's rooms.

"We can get more allied health in, we can get a psychologist in, visiting still but we can enhance services,” she said.

The two stores hope to be in their new spot, next to the Caltex service station by mid to late February.