McDonald's shooting: Police actions deemed 'lawful'

CLEARED: Cops who fired shots at a former Gladstone man Zachariah Hewitt deemed lawful.

AN investigation into an incident where police shot at a former Gladstone man in a McDonald's car park in Mackay has been finalised.

The Ethical Standards Command had been investigating the incident in which a police officer fired at a car being driven by a "high-risk" fugitive on August 5, last year.

Police set up a sting operation close to the North Mackay McDonald's to capture Slade Point man Zachariah Hewitt.

He evaded capture but, in an attempt to stop the vehicle he was in, police fired shots.

Three days later, Hewitt handed himself in to Rockhampton Police.

The incident occurred at North Mackay McDonald's in Kay Ct while about 50 people were inside the restaurant.

"The actions of police were deemed to be lawful and reasonable under the circumstances," a Queensland Police Service spokesman said in a statement.

"The investigation into the incident has been finalised and duly overviewed by the Ethical Standards Command."

In November 2016 QPS said the investigation was still under way due to the review of "considerable forensic analysis".

No more information or details about the investigation could be provided by QPS.