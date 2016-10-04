Mayor tells Gladstone to prepare for natural disasters

WHEN Severe Tropical Cyclone Marcia hit central Queensland as a category 4 system last year, the Gladstone region was reminded we can never be too prepared for nature's sometimes destructive force.

With the next cyclone season around the corner, Gladstone mayor Matt Burnett is urging residents to prepare their homes and families for potential emergencies.

"In an emergency there is often little time to act," Cr Burnett said.

"But we can all be proactive by completing vital early preparations at home that will improve our resilience and chances of survival during and after a disaster."

Cr Burnett urged residents to prepare their emergency and evacuation plans with their families or neighbours as a priority.

He said it was important to compile an emergency kit of non-perishable food and water, hygiene and medical needs, batteries and protective clothing.