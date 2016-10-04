28°
News

Mayor tells Gladstone to prepare for natural disasters

4th Oct 2016 6:20 AM Updated: 6:38 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WHEN Severe Tropical Cyclone Marcia hit central Queensland as a category 4 system last year, the Gladstone region was reminded we can never be too prepared for nature's sometimes destructive force.

With the next cyclone season around the corner, Gladstone mayor Matt Burnett is urging residents to prepare their homes and families for potential emergencies.

"In an emergency there is often little time to act," Cr Burnett said.

"But we can all be proactive by completing vital early preparations at home that will improve our resilience and chances of survival during and after a disaster."

Cr Burnett urged residents to prepare their emergency and evacuation plans with their families or neighbours as a priority.

He said it was important to compile an emergency kit of non-perishable food and water, hygiene and medical needs, batteries and protective clothing.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  gladstone, gladstone region, matt burnett, mayor

'Scary thing': Mum's worry for 510gm baby girl

'Scary thing': Mum's worry for 510gm baby girl

SOPHIE Saul has experienced the longest ten days in her life not being able to hold her newborn baby girl.

Taipan's toddler victim fights for life after horror bite

TAIPAN VICTIM: Little Eli is fighting for his life after being bitten by a Coastal Taipan last month.

Community rallies around victim of snake bite.

'Secret': Local cafe lures truckies to sell 400 pies a day

Julie Beel accepts her best cafe award from Darryl Branthwaite last year.

LOCAL business owner travels four hours for 'secret ingredient'.

Ratepayers to foot $174K bill for residents' trashy acts

GRUBBY DUMPERS: Someone went to great lengths to dump a washing machine and other scrap at Kirkwood last month.

Last financial year there were 116 reports of illegal dumping ...

Local Partners

RACQ urges community to apply for drought funding

APPLICATIONS close this week for RACQ Foundation drought funding.

Your chance to win

$1000 TOY VOUCHER
Learn More

'Children to suffer': Mackay could reverse fluoride removal

FLUORIDE ON THE WAY: Rous Water has announced the fluoride will be in the shire's water by the end of August. Photo Graham Broadhead / Ballina Shire Advocate

COUNCILLOR claims children will suffer from fluoride removal.

Energetic youngsters spellbound by Wonderland

BIG GRINS ALL ROUND: Kym, Billy, Christian and Aidn Jones with the Mad Hatter.

THE school-holiday period can be a hectic time for parents

Latest deals and offers

Stunning Bundaberg singer Ruby's sassy X Factor audition

Stunning Bundaberg singer Ruby's sassy X Factor audition

FISHMONGER gets the thumbs up from show's superstar judges.

Kim and Chris finally break their Block drought

Kim and Chris pictured in their winning master bedroom and dressing room in a scene from The Block.

NEWCASTLE parents win big with massive master bedroom.

Kylie eliminated after long fight on Australian Survivor

Australian Survivor contestant Kylie Evans pictured with Matt Tarrant.

FIREFIGHTING mum couldn't topple show's core alliance.

Angelina Jolie reportedly hires two expert lawyers

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are getting divorced.

Divorce saga continues between two major stars

A little piece of Australia in Martin Clunes' backyard

Martin Clunes pictured on Norfolk Island in a scene from the TV series Martin Clunes: Islands of Australia.

DOC Martin star hosts new series Islands of Australia.

Victoria Beckham opens up about parenting, Spice Girls

Singer Victoria Beckham

"What we did as the Spice Girls was so special."

Kim Kardashian held in hotel room at gunpoint

Kim Kardashian shared this image of her Paris visit, with sister Kourtney. Kim has reportedly been robbed at gunpoint.

Reality television star unharmed in hotel room ambush

PRICED RIGHT FOR THE RENOVATOR

20 Paterson Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 3 1 1 $169,000

If you are looking to add value to a well located home, then look no further. A blank canvas awaits .... Centrally located in West Gladstone within easy access...

THE ULTIMATE IN ACREAGE LIVING

10 Boundary Road, Beecher 4680

House 5 3 8 Expression of...

Thoughtful design and the finest in finishes epitomises every square inch of this exceptional residence. This is undoubtedly, one of Gladstone's most exclusive...

CENTRAL LOCATION AT BARGAIN PRICE

1/17 Central Lane, Gladstone 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $129,000

Perfectly located within walking distance to the beautiful East Shores, the stunning Gladstone Marina and the Business centre, where else would you find this neat...

COULD THIS BE YOUR NEXT HOME??

28 Aspland Street, Clinton 4680

House 3 1 1 $145,000

Tucked away in Clinton, close to Airport and a short distance to schools, local shopping and Harvey Rd Tavern is this little gem. Ideal for the first home buyer...

ENTRY LEVEL UNIT LOCATED ON CBD FRINGE...MUST SELL

5/16 Kent Street, West Gladstone 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $110,000

If you're sick of paying rent and considering buying an affordable unit in Gladstone then don't delay to contact the agent to inspect this new opportunity. This...

Here&#39;s the reasons you should inspect this home:

24 Harrier Avenue, New Auckland 4680

House 3 1 2 $219,000

This house is neatly tucked away in a leafy established suburb surrounded by established solid homes and is crying out for a new family... - It's walking distance...

A GREAT PLACE TO START!

11 Angler Street, Toolooa 4680

House 3 1 2 $189,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is pleased to present 11 Angler Street to the market! With interest rates at an all time low and currently a buyers marketthere is every...

Modern single level living - on easy care Allotment.

6A Hughes Street, South Gladstone 4680

House 3 2 1 $199,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is delighted to be marketing 6a Hughes Street For Sale. Completed in 2014 this modern 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom property is low maintenance...

Tropical Gem West Gladstone

2 Smith Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 3 1 2 $219,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is delighted to be marketing 2 Smith Street For Sale. You are sure to enjoy the fantastic convenience that this central West Gladstone...

Big House - Big Convenience !!!

3 Clark Street, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 1 $163,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is delighted to be marketing 3 Clark Street For Sale. A great benefit of living at this address is that you'll be able to leave the car...

11 Sunshine Coast properties with water views for under $500k

Ocean views don't have to be just a dream

Beach-side real estate starts at $85k on Fraser Coast

HERVEY BAY REAL ESTATE: You can buy this townhouse in Scarness for under $300k.

Live your beach-living dream locally.

$40million hotel, shops development project for Mackay

Mt Pleasant hotel and retirement accommodation, proposed at 194-202 Malcomson St.

$40m development to take Mackay to 'the next level'

'Flex muscles': Gladstone suburb drops $120K

BUYERS are scooping unprecedented deals by “flexing their muscles at the table”

Few bright lights for property after mining downturn

The Gladstone Regional Council wants associated LNG companies like Bechtel to be apart of the EIS housing accommodation strategy from the outset of the projects and not mid-way through.

Tannum Sands continues to write its own property success story

Property 200m from ocean selling for just over $100K

BEACHCOMBER PARK: Work has started on a new $19.2 million development at Toogoom.

The estate's developer is offering huge discounts for early buyers.