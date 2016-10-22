'Unfair for mums, dads': Ploy to make Aurizon cough up rates

MAYOR Matt Burnett has gone in to bat for Gladstone at the LGAQ Conference where he introduced a motion to try and get big companies like Aurizon to pay rates on rail corridor land.

The motion was passed at the conference which means the LGAQ will now lobby the State Government to change the current arrangement.

The rail corridor at Callemondah is owned by the State and leased to Aurizon, which means the company doesn't have to pay rates.

Matt Burnett, Mayor of the Gladstone region The Observer

"If you operate in a rail corridor then you're not responsible to pay general rates," Cr Burnett said.

"I don't support this at all because you can't claim a shunting yard as a corridor when it's basically for trains to come in and load or unload.

"But as it is we can't charge rates because they don't trigger a property valuation," he said.

Cr Burnett said it wasn't fair that "mums and dads" had to pay rates when big companies didn't have to.

"What we're asking is that if you're generating profits for shareholders then you should contribute to the community through rates," he said.

"(Aurizon) pay for water and sewerage charges but somehow publicly listed companies like Aurizon get to operate and don't have to contribute... that doesn't make them very good corporate citizens.

"This is money the community is missing out on and it's money that helps to build parks and facilities and allows us to donate to sporting clubs and make our community great," he said.

An Aurizon spokeswoman said the company paid council rates on all corporate land in Queensland but was exempt from rail corridor land it used like other government infrastructure.