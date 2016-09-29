27°
Business

Ploy to lure tourists to Gladstone region with 'meteorite'

Tegan Annett
Luke J Mortimer
and | 29th Sep 2016 5:00 AM
PROPEL: The 3m metre Donna Marcus sculpture installed at Gladstone Airport.
PROPEL: The 3m metre Donna Marcus sculpture installed at Gladstone Airport. Mike Richards GLA290415SCULPTURE

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

GLADSTONE mayor Matt Burnett has welcomed "meteorite chasers" to our region with open arms.

On Facebook he took the news as an opportunity to promote the Gladstone region, slipping a link to tourism information into a tongue-in-cheek post.

>>'Ball of flame falling': World goes crazy over 'meteor shower'

 

"Think we might have found it?" he wrote, referring to the Propel artwork at Gladstone airport that resembles a meteorite.

"Well, not sure what it was or wasn't, but for all the meteorite chasers on their way to the Gladstone region here is a link for more information on accommodation, restaurants and popular local destinations.

"The latest rumours are the meteorite hit between Agnes Water and Tannum Sands."

"That's a fair area to search but you are all welcome to visit the Gladstone region."

Mr Burnett said he would post the link to the Gladstone Area Promotion Development Ltd (GAPDL) website. He's glad he did too, with the post racking in more than 14,000 views.

"If it was a meteorite and someone finds it, we want it," Mr Burnett said. "We'll put it in our gallery and lock it up. I'm sure plenty of scientists would love to have it too."

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  accomodation, asteroid, gladstone, gladstone region, gladstone regional council, meteor, meteorite, meteorite chasers, space junk, tourism

Teacher died from horse fall

Teacher died from horse fall

A very sad accident occurred at Yarwun last Thursday.

Ploy to lure tourists to Gladstone region with 'meteorite'

PROPEL: The 3m metre Donna Marcus sculpture installed at Gladstone Airport.

COME to Gladstone, meteorite chasers.

WATCH: Gladstone crabber losing livelihood to theives

Alan Grayson is furious with the ongoing thefts of crabs and pots in the region.

GLADSTONE crabber warns off fish and pot thieves in Boyne waterways.

'Good for Gladstone': Farmers repireve on tourist tax

BACKPACKER TAX: Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd says a strong campaign led by The Nationals resulted in the reduction of the backpacker tax.

"I've spoken to farmers and they say they can live with (it)"

Local Partners

Teacher died from horse fall

A very sad accident occurred at Yarwun last Thursday.

'Don't condemn us welfare recipients': Gladstone man's plea

TIME for some facts on the welfare system with the Government outcry

Energetic youngsters spellbound by Wonderland

BIG GRINS ALL ROUND: Kym, Billy, Christian and Aidn Jones with the Mad Hatter.

THE school-holiday period can be a hectic time for parents

Latest deals and offers

Our funny bachelor bows out

Our funny bachelor bows out

COAST marketing executive Aaron Brady has been eliminated from The Bachelorette.

Homer Simpson thanks Australia during Opera House visit

Homer Simpson visits the Sydney Opera House.

ANIMATION favourite gets attacked by seagulls in viral video.

Channel 9 orders second season of Doctor Doctor

Rodger Corser stars in the TV series Doctor Doctor.

RURAL medical drama finds a loyal following.

Katy Perry gets naked to encourage people to vote

Katy Perry in Funny Or Die sketch

Katy Perry has stripped naked for a comedy video

Jogging Tom Hanks crashes wedding in Central Park

Tom Hanks stopped for a selfie with this bride and groom

MOVIE REVIEW: Storks delivers family fun

A scene from the movie Storks.

ANIMATION can be hit or miss but when it hits, it hits hard.

Nick 'the snake' to call the shots on Survivor jury

Australian Survivor contestant Nick Iadanza.

LATEST evictee is out of the game but will still have a say.

THE ULTIMATE IN ACREAGE LIVING

10 Boundary Road, Beecher 4680

House 5 3 8 Expression of...

Thoughtful design and the finest in finishes epitomises every square inch of this exceptional residence. This is undoubtedly, one of Gladstone's most exclusive...

KIN KORA SPECIAL...YOU WON&#39;T FIND BETTER VALUE...SUBMIT ALL OFFERS

43 Wilga Street, Kin Kora 4680

House 3 2 2 $230,000

Located in a fantastic position in Kin Kora is this exciting new opportunity to purchase a solid 2 storey block base and cladded home that won't disappoint on...

CENTRAL LOCATION AT BARGAIN PRICE

1/17 Central Lane, Gladstone South 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $129,000

Perfectly located within walking distance to the beautiful East Shores, the stunning Gladstone Marina and the Business centre, where else would you find this neat...

A GREAT PLACE TO START!

11 Angler Street, Toolooa 4680

House 3 1 2 $189,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is pleased to present 11 Angler Street to the market! With interest rates at an all time low and currently a buyers marketthere is every...

Modern single level living - on easy care Allotment.

6A Hughes Street, South Gladstone 4680

House 3 2 1 $199,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is delighted to be marketing 6a Hughes Street For Sale. Completed in 2014 this modern 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom property is low maintenance...

Tropical Gem West Gladstone

2 Smith Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 3 1 2 $219,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is delighted to be marketing 2 Smith Street For Sale. You are sure to enjoy the fantastic convenience that this central West Gladstone...

Big House - Big Convenience !!!

3 Clark Street, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 1 $163,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is delighted to be marketing 3 Clark Street For Sale. A great benefit of living at this address is that you'll be able to leave the car...

499M2 INDUSTRIAL WAREHOUSE FOR SALE/LEASE

6 Willunga Place, Barney Point 4680

Commercial * EXCELLENT WAREHOUSE FACILITY IN BARNEY POINT LOCATION * 5m ROLLER DOOR ... PLEASE CALL

* EXCELLENT WAREHOUSE FACILITY IN BARNEY POINT LOCATION * 5m ROLLER DOOR ACCESS - THREE ROLLER ACCESS, OVERALL BUILDING HEIGHT 7.5 METRES. * WITHIN MINUTES TO...

EXCELLENT INDUSTRIAL FACILITY - 954M2 SHED ON 6218M2 SITE

10 Willunga Place, Barney Point 4680

- AIR CONDITIONED SHOWROOM AND OFFICES AT FRONT OF WAREHOUSE - WHOLE ... POA

- AIR CONDITIONED SHOWROOM AND OFFICES AT FRONT OF WAREHOUSE - WHOLE YARD IS FULLY FENCED WITH USABLE HARDSTAND AND SECURITY LIGHTING - B DOUBLE TRUCK ACCESS, 3...

3385M2 DEVELOPMENT SITE ON THREE TITLES

39 Young Street, Barney Point 4680

Residential Land - PRIME LOCATION ON THE CORNER OF SHORT AND COTTON STREET, BARNEY ... SERIOUS OFFERS...

- PRIME LOCATION ON THE CORNER OF SHORT AND COTTON STREET, BARNEY POINT -THREE TITLES OF : * LOT 4 - 1154m2 * LOT 5 - 1101m2 * LOT 6 - 1130m2 ...

$40million hotel, shops development project for Mackay

Mt Pleasant hotel and retirement accommodation, proposed at 194-202 Malcomson St.

$40m development to take Mackay to 'the next level'

'Flex muscles': Gladstone suburb drops $120K

BUYERS are scooping unprecedented deals by “flexing their muscles at the table”

Few bright lights for property after mining downturn

The Gladstone Regional Council wants associated LNG companies like Bechtel to be apart of the EIS housing accommodation strategy from the outset of the projects and not mid-way through.

Tannum Sands continues to write its own property success story

Property 200m from ocean selling for just over $100K

BEACHCOMBER PARK: Work has started on a new $19.2 million development at Toogoom.

The estate's developer is offering huge discounts for early buyers.

UPDATE: Former rodeo champ's sale rained out, now back on

Larkhill local Ken Consiglio is having an auction of most of the things on his property.

'People kept showing up and we had to turn them away'

Market opens as Gladstone sellers drop prices to force sale

VENDORS are dropping the price on houses to force a sale.