Mayor heaps praise on winners

THERE were some great honours given out during Gladstone Regional Council's Australia Day Award yesterday.

Mayor Matt Burnett congratulated all nominees for their outstanding individual achievements and community contributions.

"Congratulations to all of our award nominees for their exceptional efforts, accomplishments and their selfless contributions to the Gladstone region,” he said.

Besides the two biggest awards for Citizen of the Year and Young Citizen of the year, there were six other categories.

Jenny Garrett won the Arts and Culture award.

She has been involved with performing arts in Gladstone for more than 20 years.

When Gladstone Light Opera Society closed, Ms Garrett, along with a handful of other former members, was instrumental in forming the Gladstone Performing Arts Company.

Catherine Hamilton won the Community Volunteer Award.

Ms Hamilton is well-known in the Baffle Creek and Rosedale regions. She has dedicated considerable time and effort into creating, supporting and maintaining community groups and opportunities.

The Community Event or Initiative went to Friends of Bindaree Garage Sales.

The event is run by volunteers, and raises money for Bindaree Lodge aged care residents. The garage sales have become hugely popular.

Winners

Citizen of the Year: Maxine Brushe.

Young Citizen of the Year: Jasmine Elliott.

Arts & Culture Award: Jenny Garrett.

Senior Sportsperson Award: Nicole Lowe.

Young Sportsperson Award: Sarah Chivers.

Sports Official: Lisa Yasso.

Community Event or Initiative: Friends of Bindaree Garage Sales.

Community Volunteer Award: Catherine Hamilton