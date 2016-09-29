Masterchef guest helps create "bespoke” menu for new restaurant

The Dock at East Shores is now.

STAGE TWO of East Shores may not be too far away, but the first restaurant is already open.

Yesterday The Dock at East Shores opened its doors for the first time serving burgers, beers, ice creams, cocktails and coffees.

The Dock at East Shores is now. Mike Richards GLA

It was a quick turnaround for owners Jeremy and Heidi Hastings, who converted Gelaspresso into The Dock in around three months.

The fit-out is almost complete with the kid's area yet to be completed.

Sneak peek at The Dock at East Shores : Take a look inside The Dock at East Shores, Gladstone's new burger lounge.

And it looks like an expensive fit-out as well, with pendants hanging from the roof, wooden pillars from Sydney Opera House stairs used to hold the spirits, and custom made tables for inside and outside.

where the owners may have saved money was on the support for the tables in the beer garden, where they used heavy metal that was from Curtis Island.

The Dock at East Shores is now. Jeremy Hastings Mike Richards GLA

But Jeremy swears they haven't cut any corners were it comes to the food with everything except the buns made in house. The buns are baked each night at BITS Bakery.

It also serves three types of chips, French, Australian and English, with each one getting thicker than the one before.

The menu was designed by Melbourne-based chef David Selex who has appeared on the British version of Master Chef as a guest chef.

"The menu is awesome," he said.

"Everything we are doing here is bespoke for here. Unique recipes just for here."

After David had come up with the recipes Jeremy would head to Melbourne for tasting to perfect what he wanted at The Dock.

The Dock at East Shores is now. Master Chef David Selex. Mike Richards GLA

"Everything is made here, and it's fresh," he said.

"We cut quality beef and mince it here in front of people so they can see everything is the best quality."

While David is up the moment, he will eventually head back to Melbourne leaving the head chef responsibilities to Gladstone local Stuart Kenny.

The Dock at East Shores is now. Mike Richards GLA

Stuart will be left David's compendium, or recipe bible, which has every pattie, sauce, salad, slaw ingredient down to the last gram.

"That's how we make sure the standard is always the same and always as it is supposed to be," said Jeremy.

And Stuart is keen to take up the challenge, relishing in being in the kitchen, inside a shipping container, instead of on the tools.

"After the last couple of weeks its good to be doing some work that we are used to," he said.

"Jeremy had me working in the sun, folding boxes. It's great to be back in the kitchen."

The Dock at East Shores is now. Mike Richards GLA

Burger prices range from $13 to $14 and the most expensive craft beer is about $7.

"That's one thing I wanted to do," Jeremy said. "I got sick of paying at least $9 for a craft beer."

There are four beers on tap and Jeremy said he would rotate which beers they offer on top but would keep to the craft beers to offer locals an alternative.