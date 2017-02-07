Massive fuel price spike for Gladstone region

IT SEEMED almost impossible for fuel prices to get any more expensive in the Gladstone, yet they have with the average price from 130c a litre to 138c.

According to the RACQ Fair Fuel Price Scale, prices are unfairly high in the Gladstone region.

Despite this, The Observer has put together a list of where to get the cheapest fuel in the region, but if you live in town, your looking at least a 15-minute drive:

1. Caltex Boyne River Beneraby: 127.9 - 132.8c a litre.

2. Caltex Boyne island: 127.9-132.8c a litre.

3. BP Boyne Island: 127.9-132.8c a litre.

4. Caltex Bororen: 132.9 - 137.8c a litre.

5. Caltext Agnes Water, Calliope, Woolworths Gladstone, Woolworths Kirkwood: Above 137.9 c a litre.

6. Puma Gladstone Depot: Above 137.9c a litre.

The RACQ Fair Fuel Price is calculated on the price of oil and the Terminal Gate Price plus reasonable costs and margins.



In South East Queensland, the RACQ Fair Fuel Price accounts for the price cycle and provides an indication of what an appropriate Fair Fuel Price is for each day in the cycle.

For further details about how the RACQ Fair Fuel price service works, see the Fact Sheet.