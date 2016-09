THE Brisbane to Gladstone airline route had a 16% decrease in passengers in July compared to July in 2015.

It was the third highest decrease of the Top 66 routes.

SLOWDOWN: Passenger numbers at Gladstone Airport are expected fall dramatically in the next 12 months. Chrissy Harris

The July Domestic Aviation report released yesterday showed there was a 14.3% decrease in flights numbers.