29°
News

New market launch to reinvigorate Gladstone CBD

Tegan Annett
| 8th Oct 2016 5:00 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE Gladstone CBD will be transformed into an urban delight with fresh produce, handmade crafts and entertainment today.

After 10 years the Library Square Markets will have a facelift, being re-launched as the Gladstone City Farmer's Markets.

The new event will take on a revamped look and flavour and is in line with the Gladstone Regional Council's CBD Revitalisation Strategy.

The market is designed to add atmosphere to Gladstone's "city heart", after the council also moved to slash red tape for business owners this week.

Sarah Mills from The Bloom Room will be setting up a fresh flower stall at tomorrow's GECC markets
Sarah Mills from The Bloom Room will be setting up a fresh flower stall at tomorrow's GECC markets Paul Braven GLA071016FLOWER

Council's commercial services committee chair PJ Sobhanian hopes the new markets will grow to be as popular as similar events in metropolitan areas throughout Australia.

"The market revamp will essentially offer a relaxed, yet urban style atmosphere in the Gladstone CBD, with an emphasis on quality and appealing to modern day trends," Cr Sobhanian said. "It is hoped that our City Farmers' Market grows to become as popular as the concept is in metropolitan areas.

"In these areas farmers' markets integrate seamlessly into city life providing a popular social atmosphere for residents to access home-made, specialised and fresh produce."

Cr Sobhanian said the City Farmers' Market would feature fresh fruit and vegetables and welcome new stalls including fresh market flowers.

The markets include a free arts and performance opportunity for schools, groups and individuals on the Library Square stage during two allocated time slots.

"This is designed to provide exposure and performance experience to our arts community and provide entertainment at the markets," Cr Sobhanian said.

The event is hoped to add excitement to Goondoon St, and Gladstone's acting mayor Chris Trevor said council was working hard on other initiatives that support this goal.

This week the council proposed to change its subordinate local laws for local businesses and replace them with minimum standards.

"The removal of the approval requirements for footpath dining, the display of goods and busking aims to make it easier to undertake these activities and to increase fixed premise customer patronage," Cr Trevor said.

"In addition, the removal of the provision that strictly prohibits stationary roadside vending operating in urban areas will allow mobile businesses to approach council for an approval to operate."

For more information visit council's website at www.gladstone.qld.gov.au

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  council, gladstone, gladstone cbd, gladstone library, gladstone region, gladstone regional council, goondoon st, markets

Home business owner 'triples' profit after Gladstone CBD move

Home business owner 'triples' profit after Gladstone CBD...

BUSINESS owner believes decision is 'best move I've ever done'.

State considers Gladstone land sell off to bankroll projects

VACANT Gladstone Ports land among vast expanses in possible sell off

Project to build commercial motorbike track in backyard

BIG PLANS: Diglum's Allan Mayne has proposed to build a motorbike park on his property which will give riders the opportunity to camp out and shred on his tracks.

LOCAL man's plan to build 'motorbike park' edges closer to reality.

New market launch to reinvigorate Gladstone CBD

Sarah Mills from The Bloom Room will be setting up a fresh flower stall at tomorrow's GECC markets

GLADSTONE CBD to be transformed into urban delight.

Local Partners

Home business owner 'triples' profit after Gladstone CBD move

BUSINESS owner believes decision is 'best move I've ever done'.

Your chance to win

$1000 TOY VOUCHER
Learn More

WHAT'S ON: Fashion show, family events and live entertainment

Runway 7 Model and Talent Agency Roche Bailey.

Everything you need to know about what you can do in the region.

CMC organisers: No more pre-sale tickets will be sold

US country music group The Dixie Chicks. Supplied by Chugg Entertainment.

UPDATE: Plenty of people unhappy with process

Latest deals and offers

Flying Artist's exhibition set to take off

Flying Artist's exhibition set to take off

AN EXHIBITION showcasing five decades of the Flying Artist Merv Moriarty's work is lifting off in Brisbane.

'If you're reading this, it means I have died on Mt Everest'

Alyssa Azar.

Alyssa Azar was determined to conquer the highest peak in the world

Little Big Town, Kip Moore join 2017 CMC Rocks line-up

US country music group Little Big Town joins the Dixie Chicks as headliners of the 2017 CMC Rocks festival.

LEE Kernaghan, Adam Harvey and The McClymonts also on the bill.

Gears of War 4 review: Let the nightmares begin

There's no shortage of intense action in Gears of War 4

Latest in $1 billion franchise is brutal, bloody and very addictive

RECAP: The Bachelorette S2E6 - the best date of the show

Georgia Love in a scene from The Bachelorette. Supplied by Channel 10.

Two single dates and the boys get oiled up for Australian women.

Ryan says bye to The Bachelorette

Noosa's Ryan Palk was a contestant on The Bachelorette.

FORMER Noosa bachelor is a single sailor once more.

MOVIE REVIEW: The Girl on the Train gets lost along the way

Emily Blunt in a scene from the movie The Girl on the Train.

THRILLER has ambitious idea but suffers from strange dialogue.

GREAT FAMILY ENTERTAINER...ANYONE FOR A SWIM...SELLER&#39;S RELOCATING and WANT IT SOLD

53 Col Brown Avenue, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 2 $375,000

New to the market is this family-friendly lowset brick home that has been meticulously maintained over the years and is now calling for a new owner. If you like...

WHY RENT WHEN YOU CAN BUY THIS ENTRY LEVEL HOME...LOWSET BRICK IN CLINTON... PRESENT ALL OFFERS

11 Hansen Crescent, Clinton 4680

House 3 1 1 $195,000

Here's your perfect chance to exit the rental cycle and start home ownership at less than your weekly rent. Neat lowset brick home in Clinton. Make the move...

FOR SALE - &quot;THE OLD COURTHOUSE&quot;

16 Yarroon Street, Gladstone 4680

Commercial - Iconic landmark building - Prominently positioned in prime inner city location ... $900,000 + G.S.T. ...

- Iconic landmark building - Prominently positioned in prime inner city location - Freehold tenure - Zoned Commercial - city waterfront precinct - Approximately...

Fantastic Opportunity to Secure an Inner City Unit - Must See!

Unit 1/24 Kent Street, Gladstone 4680

Unit 1 1 1 NOW $149,000

Tired of paying rent and want to secure your first property? Well this fantastic inner city unit is a great option in the current market and will not last long so...

STOP RENTING! ABSOLUTELY NOTHING TO DO BUT MOVE IN!

47 Drynan Drive, Calliope 4680

House 4 2 2 $289,000

If you're still renting you need to view this property to see what it has to offer for this fantastic price! The large open plan kitchen/living area offers...

FREEHOLD MULTI TENANTED BUILDING FOR SALE - SOUTH GLADSTONE

146 Off Street, South Gladstone 4680

Commercial - APPROXIMATELY 412M2 OF NET LETTABLE AREA - SHOP 1 - 198M2 ... $875,000 + GST

- APPROXIMATELY 412M2 OF NET LETTABLE AREA - SHOP 1 - 198M2 PLUS 70.5M2 OF MEZZANINE - CURRENTLY VACANT, SUIT RETAIL OR OFFICE - SHOP 2 - 67.2M2 - CURRENTLY...

124M2 STRATA WAREHOUSE/SHOWROOM IN CBD LOCATION

Shed 3/6 Little Bramston Street, Gladstone South 4680

Commercial - BLOCK CONSTRUCTED WAREHOUSE, CURRENTLY WITH OFFICE AND SHOWROOM FITOUT. - SMALL ... $190,000 + GST /...

- BLOCK CONSTRUCTED WAREHOUSE, CURRENTLY WITH OFFICE AND SHOWROOM FITOUT. - SMALL STRATA COMPLEX, CLOSE TO GLADSTONE CBD - AVAILABLE NOW FOR LEASE OR SALE.

READY TO BUILD ON ...

7 Alder Street, New Auckland 4680

Residential Land Located in a quiet established and friendly neighbourhood is this 610m2 freehold ... $80,000

Located in a quiet established and friendly neighbourhood is this 610m2 freehold allotment with approx. 18.5m2 frontage and ready to build on. Nearby schools and...

HARD TO FIND LAND HERE

56 Oxley Drive, South Gladstone 4680

Residential Land A rare opportunity to secure this ready to build on vacant land ... $90,000

A rare opportunity to secure this ready to build on vacant land positioned but a short stroll to nearby tranquil leafy billabong and play park area. 637m2 with...

GREAT BLOCK OF LAND

21 Clarance Drive, New Auckland 4680

Residential Land Looking for a good sized allotment located in a quiet established neighbourhood? ... $90,000

Looking for a good sized allotment located in a quiet established neighbourhood? Then put this property on your must see list. 637m2 with 20m frontage of gently...

State considers Gladstone land sell off to bankroll projects

VACANT Gladstone Ports land among vast expanses in possible sell off

Coast may allow higher buildings, more intense development

Light rail could open up new opportunities for higher density, more affordable housing on the Coast.

But mayor says council won't be allowing high rise on beaches

Mackay Marina could sell as package deal, fetch $40 million

News of the Mackay Marina sale has already attracted buyer interest

Councillors to rule on 'rogue' development

Construction of Breeze Mooloolba by Aria property group. Corner of Alexandra Parade and and Meta Street, Mooloolaba.

Report on development that breached approval conditions to go public

2 exclusive estates transform entrance to Toowoomba

An artist's impression of the Three Burnage St development.Photo Contributed

Gold Coast-based developer Adam Webb is bankrolling the projects

7-Eleven co-owner's $3.4m Noosa holiday home on the market

26 The Anchorage, Noosa Waters.

HOW much would you pay for a holiday home in Noosa Waters?