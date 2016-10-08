New market launch to reinvigorate Gladstone CBD

THE Gladstone CBD will be transformed into an urban delight with fresh produce, handmade crafts and entertainment today.

After 10 years the Library Square Markets will have a facelift, being re-launched as the Gladstone City Farmer's Markets.

The new event will take on a revamped look and flavour and is in line with the Gladstone Regional Council's CBD Revitalisation Strategy.

The market is designed to add atmosphere to Gladstone's "city heart", after the council also moved to slash red tape for business owners this week.

Sarah Mills from The Bloom Room will be setting up a fresh flower stall at tomorrow's GECC markets Paul Braven GLA071016FLOWER

Council's commercial services committee chair PJ Sobhanian hopes the new markets will grow to be as popular as similar events in metropolitan areas throughout Australia.

"The market revamp will essentially offer a relaxed, yet urban style atmosphere in the Gladstone CBD, with an emphasis on quality and appealing to modern day trends," Cr Sobhanian said. "It is hoped that our City Farmers' Market grows to become as popular as the concept is in metropolitan areas.

"In these areas farmers' markets integrate seamlessly into city life providing a popular social atmosphere for residents to access home-made, specialised and fresh produce."

Cr Sobhanian said the City Farmers' Market would feature fresh fruit and vegetables and welcome new stalls including fresh market flowers.

The markets include a free arts and performance opportunity for schools, groups and individuals on the Library Square stage during two allocated time slots.

"This is designed to provide exposure and performance experience to our arts community and provide entertainment at the markets," Cr Sobhanian said.

The event is hoped to add excitement to Goondoon St, and Gladstone's acting mayor Chris Trevor said council was working hard on other initiatives that support this goal.

This week the council proposed to change its subordinate local laws for local businesses and replace them with minimum standards.

"The removal of the approval requirements for footpath dining, the display of goods and busking aims to make it easier to undertake these activities and to increase fixed premise customer patronage," Cr Trevor said.

"In addition, the removal of the provision that strictly prohibits stationary roadside vending operating in urban areas will allow mobile businesses to approach council for an approval to operate."

For more information visit council's website at www.gladstone.qld.gov.au