Goondoon St shut off as Gladstone's foodies go bananas

FRESH FRESH: Kym Badyk and Tony McGuire got in early at the markets on Goondoon St.

FRESH veges and fruit were the choice picks of Gladstone's families and couples who shopped with loads of enthusiasm at the colourful markets in Goondoon St on Saturday morning.

By 8am it was already sweltering as dads loaded with armfuls of veges sweated it out as partners took their time to choose from the healthy fresh veges at the stalls.

For the kids it was cold drinks.

Goondoon Street was briefly free of wheeled traffic as the Gladstone City Farmers Markets ran from 7am until noon outside the entertainment and convention centre.

And while many early weekenders watched the market buzz from the vantage point while having an easy breakfast and coffee at the Lightbox cafe and wine bar others queued at some market stalls to pay for their food stuffs.

It was great to go people watching as the morning crowd brought a vibrant flavour to the city centre backed by the sounds of a lone didgeridoo player.

Couples and families like Kym Badyk and Tony McGuire, Linda and Kevin Reid, or dad Vince Underhill who was out with his wife Kaylene and children with a box of fresh greens hoisted on his shoulder, were all enthusiastic to be buying fresh farm produce.

"We are market regulars we love fresh fruit," said both Linda and Kevin Reid.

"This is not refrigerated like the supermarkets. You can taste the difference," said Kevin.

Tony McGuire was loaded with paw paw, melons and fresh bread, saying "We won't be going to the supermarket now".

Vegetable seller Nham, and stall holder Ross Cotton who was selling award winning pineapple, macadamia jams, and chutneys from the Mary Valley were among the stall holders kept busy.