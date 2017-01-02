Servos to tempt Gladstone motorist in E10 fuel push

THE Queensland Government's biofuels mandate introduced on January 1 will boost jobs and investment according to the Biofuels Assocation of Australia.

The mandate, passed in 2015 by state parliament , requires that three percent of the total volume of regular unleaded petrol sales and ethanol blended fuel sales by liable retailers must be biobased (ethanol) petrol.

However, there are exemptions in place so smaller service station operators don't suffer in the hip pocket.

Affected retailers were consulted about the mandate over six months ago, with compliance for the change to be monitored by the Queensland Government.

The mandate kicks in only days after Woolworths announced the sale of their fuel business to BP for nearly $1.8 billion.

Since the launch of the Queensland Government's E10 OK advertising campaign, more than 275,000 motorists have checked if their car is E10 compatible on the government's website.

Biofuels Association of Australia Chief Executive Officer Mark Sutton said the biofuels package would provide a major boost for Queenslanders.

"It's too early to say how much demand will increase in the short term, but the early signs are good with service stations preparing for the introduction and great community awareness."

Figures show that October sales of E10 were up by 11 percent on the previous month with the RACQ indicating that 35.6 million litres of E10 were sold in October.

E10 hasn't taken off in Gladstone at this stage with Calliope the only location in the immediate region to stock the fuel according to price comparison site MotorMouth.

Queensland is a major player in the biofuels industry with two ethanol plants, located at Dalby and Sarina, and a biodiesel plant located at Narangba.

Gladstone will become the new home of a biodiesel pilot plant at Yarwun scheduled to open early this year.