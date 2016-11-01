He threatens woman after 'f***ing 500 million' rums

"500 MILLION": Allan Thies couldn't tell police exactly how many drinks he'd had the night he was charged.

A MAN who told police he'd had ""f***ing 500 million" drinks before getting in his car has pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court.

Allan Thies, 38, was charged with being in charge of the vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and failing to provide a breath test as directed by police.

Magistrate Melanie Ho heard Thies wasn't driving the vehicle at the time and was in the carpark of a West Gladstone pub on October 1.

Police prosecutor Barry Stevens said a witness saw Thies leave the Rocky Glen Hotel about 12.30am and get in his car, before the vehicle's lights came on and it rolled forward, stopping at the edge of a garden bed.

The witness said Thies was the only one in the vehicle at the time.

Police arrived to find him still in the car and the keys sitting in the centre console.

Sgt Stevens said Thies was swaying in the vehicle and when they opened the door, police could smell alcohol.

His speech was slurred and his eyes were bloodshot.

When asked about the size of his reported 500 million drinks, Thies said they were "f***ing big ones".

Sgt Stevens said Thies failed four times to provide a breath test, twice turning his head and ignoring police, and then twice ignoring instructions and not blowing into the device properly.

He said on multiple occasions Thies attempted to stand up while clenching his fists and grinding his teeth.

Thies then turned his attention to a female officer, telling her "I'm sorry for what I'm about to do to you", while leaning towards her and shaking his head.

He was taken to the police station where he returned a reading of .175.

Thies, who has prior drink driving convictions, blamed his actions on family problems but admitted that was no excuse.

He said he was not driving the vehicle and had planned to sleep in it.

Ms Ho said Thies needed to look at his aggressive behaviour when drinking and that he was lucky not be charged with obstruction.

Because of the high reading and his prior offences, she fined him $1100 and gave him a 12-month driving disqualification.

A conviction was recorded.