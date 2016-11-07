Man sentenced after his personal drug lab found at mum's

A GLADSTONE man whose entrance into the drug world came at nine-years-old, has faced the District Court in Gladstone on drugs charges.

Shannon Hinchey, 28, pleaded guilty to producing ice, and possessing ice, cannabis and amphetamines.

Judge Douglas McGill heard the drugs, along with a dismantled drug kitchen inside an esky, were found at Hinchey's mother's home on July 3 last year.

Hinchey's fingerprint was found on one of the items seized by police.

Barrister Tom Polley said Hinchey has had drug problems since 2005, at first addicted to cannabis and then ice.

Mr Polley said Hinchey had been introduced to the drug world at age nine or 10, when older boys would offer him cigarettes and cannabis in exchange for his doctor-prescribed dexamphetamines.

Then, at 13, Hinchey began using "amphetamine-type products”.

"He reports that he didn't have any friends prior to this and when he was taking the products, he was able to socialise and feel normal,” Mr Polley said.

"And, quite simply, the habit developed.”

Crown prosecutor Matthew Hynes said the drug lab was clearly not for commercial purposes.

"It was an unsophisticated operation,” Mr Hynes said.

"We can't say how much it yielded, all we can say is there was no suggestion of any commercial flavour to this.”

Mr Polley agreed the production was for Hinchey's own personal use, as he thought it better to make his own drugs than resort to stealing to fund his habit.

"Your Honour should note that it must have been a fairly desperate situation for it to be at his mother's residence,” he said.

Mr McGill said Hinchey had a long history of drug offending.

"The production is relatively minor but it adds some colour to the fact it is the second occasion you've been convicted of this offence,” he said.

"There has been some considerable persistence in your offending in recent years in relation to drugs, and this is a matter of considerable concern.”

Hinchey was sentenced to five months in jail for the production charge, and three and two months for the two possession charges, with all sentences to be served concurrently.

He was given a parole date of April 6, 2017.