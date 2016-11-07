32°
News

Man sentenced after his personal drug lab found at mum's

Emily Burley
| 7th Nov 2016 6:00 PM
Shannon Hinchey.
Shannon Hinchey. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A GLADSTONE man whose entrance into the drug world came at nine-years-old, has faced the District Court in Gladstone on drugs charges.

Shannon Hinchey, 28, pleaded guilty to producing ice, and possessing ice, cannabis and amphetamines.

Judge Douglas McGill heard the drugs, along with a dismantled drug kitchen inside an esky, were found at Hinchey's mother's home on July 3 last year.

Hinchey's fingerprint was found on one of the items seized by police.

Barrister Tom Polley said Hinchey has had drug problems since 2005, at first addicted to cannabis and then ice.

Mr Polley said Hinchey had been introduced to the drug world at age nine or 10, when older boys would offer him cigarettes and cannabis in exchange for his doctor-prescribed dexamphetamines.

Then, at 13, Hinchey began using "amphetamine-type products”.

"He reports that he didn't have any friends prior to this and when he was taking the products, he was able to socialise and feel normal,” Mr Polley said.

"And, quite simply, the habit developed.”

Crown prosecutor Matthew Hynes said the drug lab was clearly not for commercial purposes.

"It was an unsophisticated operation,” Mr Hynes said.

"We can't say how much it yielded, all we can say is there was no suggestion of any commercial flavour to this.”

Mr Polley agreed the production was for Hinchey's own personal use, as he thought it better to make his own drugs than resort to stealing to fund his habit.

"Your Honour should note that it must have been a fairly desperate situation for it to be at his mother's residence,” he said.

Mr McGill said Hinchey had a long history of drug offending.

"The production is relatively minor but it adds some colour to the fact it is the second occasion you've been convicted of this offence,” he said.

"There has been some considerable persistence in your offending in recent years in relation to drugs, and this is a matter of considerable concern.”

Hinchey was sentenced to five months in jail for the production charge, and three and two months for the two possession charges, with all sentences to be served concurrently.

He was given a parole date of April 6, 2017.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  gladstonecourt

Turtle Island sold to international buyer

Turtle Island sold to international buyer

A KEEN fisherman and "all round nice guy” has purchased Gladstone's slice of paradise, Turtle Island.

Popular Gladstone business moves to new location, expands store

DREAM TEAM: Clinton Chemist Warehouse staff Tegan Merritt, Jenny Fluerty, Sean Zhans, store owner, Jody Bobbert, Christen Moller, Taylah Heit and Jaimee Abbey.

Hundreds og Gladstone residents walk in and out of this store daily

Butcher touted as 'front runner' for minister promotion

PARTY POLITICS: Expert says Glenn Butcher MP ticks all the right boxes to get the Agricultural Minister's job but may miss out because of factional plays.

"You could have a Phd in agriculture and still not get it.”

BREAKING: Fire crews battling blaze

SMOKY CONDITIONS: Vegetation fire in Boyne Valley.

"Active pockets of fire”.

Local Partners

Thousands post messages after Frankie's last breath

SHE'S won the hearts of thousands of people as she fought a rare form of cancer, but little three-year-old Frankie Beresford lost the battle yesterday.

Win 1 of 12 Hams

of Christmas
Learn More

Central Queensland's most wanted criminals

Brunswick Hotel clerk fights robber

Police need your help to find these serious offenders.

Thousands expected at biggest BAM for the year

HAPPY DAYS: The Beach Arts Music festival traditionally attracts a good crowd.

Big festivites today at Tannum's Beach Arts Music fun.

Animal liberation group follows circus to Ipswich

Lennon Brothers Circus has set up camp in Caloundra and lion trainer, Mohammed Jritlou, gave the Daily an inside tour to meet some of the animals he cares for. Mohammed with some of his performing pooches. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

Animal Liberation Queensland will protest at the site tomorrow

WATCH: NASA space station is live, see the view from above

In this picture taken from NASA's International Space Station from April 2015, the SpaceX Dragon is captured with the 57.7-foot-long Canadarm2 robotic arm before its installation to the Harmony module.

See the world from a new perspective as space station passes Rocky

Mel Gibson 'screws up' as a parent

Mel Gibson 'screws up' as a parent

MEL Gibson has admitted he regularly messes up as a parent but hopes he's doing a good job.

Kendall Jenner's sleep paralysis

Kendall Jenner is suffering from sleep paralysis.

Geri Horner's daughter to choose sibling's name

Geri Horner is letting her daughter choose her baby name.

Comedy helping Oswalt cope with wife's death

Patton Oswalt says comedy is helping him to cope

Shannen Doherty's message for Michael Buble

Shannen Doherty has offered her support to Michael Buble

Big Bang Theory banned? The episode "too hot" for TV

ADULT WARNING: When did Big Bang Theory become so... daring?

Brad Pitt pulls out of film appearances

Brad Pitt has pulled out of all of his promotional commitments

SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM TOWNHOUSE

31/2 Ringuet Close, Glen Eden 4680

Unit 3 3 1 $159,000

This large executive style townhouse is located in a resort inspired gated complex overlooking picturesque creeks in a peaceful atmosphere. Featuring 3 bedrooms...

Modern, Furnished, CBD Apartment

Unit 13/100 Glenlyon Street, Gladstone South 4680

Unit 2 2 2 $370,000

Investors Alert - this stunning, fully furnished townhouse is situated only a few minutes' walk to major shopping centre and the vibrant heart of the Gladstone CBD...

ACREAGE LAND NOW SELLING...WHY NOT TAKE A LOOK...OFFERS INVITED

14 Beddome Avenue, Calliope 4680

Residential Land Looking for a tree change to get away from the hustle and ... $159,000

Looking for a tree change to get away from the hustle and bustle of Gladstone then consider this 1 acre block in the Country Club Estate at Calliope. Any keen...

CBD LOCATION - OWNERS HAVE NO CHOICE BUT TO SELL:

1/17 Central Lane, Gladstone 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $129,000

One of the better unit complexes, lowest, with affordable Body Corp which is available on request. Take the time to enquire on this neat unit, check it out as you...

OPEN HOUSE SAT 5/11/16 @ 12PM - GREAT FAMILY ENTERTAINER...ANYONE FOR A SWIM

53 Col Brown Avenue, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 2 $369,000

New to the market is this family-friendly lowset brick home that has been meticulously maintained over the years and is now calling for a new owner. If you like...

For Lease or Sale

10 DENNIS STREET, Boyne Island 4680

Commercial Situated in the Boyne Island Industrial Estate (20 minutes south of Gladstone) ... Expressions of...

Situated in the Boyne Island Industrial Estate (20 minutes south of Gladstone) this property which is to be constructed has alot of opportunities. 375m2...

MODERN INDUSTRIAL COMPLEX - FOR SALE OR LEASE

2 George Mamalis Place, Callemondah 4680

Commercial This property at 2 George Mamalis Place has great access and ideal ... Price Upon...

This property at 2 George Mamalis Place has great access and ideal for warehousing along with other uses. andbull; 4 X 10 ton overhead cranes andbull; 240m2...

LOOKING FOR HARDSTAND OR INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT BLOCK

9 Red Rover Road, Gladstone 4680

Commercial With excellent access to all destinations north, south, west, and also to ... OFFERS

With excellent access to all destinations north, south, west, and also to the port this property is located very well. andbull; 17,800m2 of land, (1.78ha)...

BOYNE ISLAND - LAND OF OPPORTUNITY

6 Ballook Street, Boyne Island 4680

Residential Land Here is your opportunity to buy one or both adjoining allotments each ... $90,000

Here is your opportunity to buy one or both adjoining allotments each 645m2 in size. Located in the lovely river side suburb of Boyne island and but approx.

27.83 Hectare residential development site with DA in place

1986 Dawson Highway, Calliope 4680

Commercial The Calliope Outlook Estate property is 28.37 Ha of undulating countryside smack ... Price Upon...

The Calliope Outlook Estate property is 28.37 Ha of undulating countryside smack bang in the middle of Calliope! This property is so well situated at the entrance...

REVEALED: Inside Sunshine Coast's first legal brothel

The Coast's only brothel, Scarlet Harem is up for sale.

If you missed the open for inspection check it out here

Off the plan buyers told to fork out extra for their home

Buyer is being asked for an extra $50,000 for his home

Million dollar homes: Gladstone's high-end property market

The 1.79m home at 30 Pine Avenue.

Feast your eyes on the million-dollar property buys in Gladstone

Builders sell $1.2m mansion to take on 20-home estate project

CCF Homes owners Craig and Tracy Christensen will sell their 10 Boundary Rd home to get ready to build 20 homes at Beecher.

Take a peek at what a million-dollar home looks like.

REVEALED: Massive $350m development to boost region

Waterlea will have a district park for residents and visitors.

Residential project could house entire population of Oakey

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!