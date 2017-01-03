Gladstone man found at bottom of Goondoon St bridge, critical

POLICE are trying to piece together how a 25-year-old-man ended up at the bottom of an eight-metre-high Goondoon St bridge beside railway tracks with significant spinal injuries at midnight on New Year's eve.

The man, 25, has been airlifted to a Brisbane Hospital and is in a critical condition in an induced coma.

Gladstone's chief detective Chris Lindsay said the man left his girlfriend at home to buy cigarettes about 15 minutes before midnight.

Once midnight past, she began to worry.

FALL:

Detective Senior Sergeant Lindsay is appealing to anyone who may have seen the man to come forward.

He said police wanted to know if anyone was with him prior to the incident or if he was alone.

"We are trying to work out the circumstances as to him being at the bottom of the bridge," Det Snr Sgt Lindsay said.

He said the man didn't have a shirt on at the time of the incident.

"It happened right on midnight, give or take 15 minutes," Det Snr Sgt Lindsay said.

There is a fence and a guard at the top of the bridge.