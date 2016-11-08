Man flees with toddler in Gladstone street and threatens to kill

AN 18-YEAR-OLD man who grabbed a toddler from the arms of its mother and threatened to kill it, has been jailed.

The District Court heard the woman agreed to meet the man in a Gladstone street, when he grabbed her clothes and hair, dragging her to the ground.

He then walked 50m up the street with the child before a witness persuaded him to put the child down.

The man pleaded guilty to assault, abduction of a child, and making threats to kill on June 11.

Crown prosecutor Matthew Hynes said the couple had been in a "tumultuous” relationship.

He said the man approached the woman and her child in the street and began a verbal and physical assault, where she was dragged to the ground and the child taken from her.

Mr Hynes said the man had apparently used ice at the time but the Crown had no material to support that.

He said there was a "concerning” aspect of violence in the abduction of the child and the assault was serious, done against a background of physical violence, and in front of a child.

However, he noted the woman with her child were in court to support the man.

Defence Barrister Tom Polley said the man's act was "nasty and not flattering”.

He said the man had struggled with the drug ice, but had been clean for eight months.

"However the day before the assault he fell off the wagon,” Mr Polley said.

Judge Douglas McGill declared the offences as being domestic violence, and the "foundation of an extremely unsatisfactory relationship”.

"It's a very common pattern, and we see it over and over again,” he said.

Judge McGill said the woman was lining herself up for future trouble and it would be a better option to keep away. He called the behaviour intimidating.

Judge McGill sentenced the man to 15-months jail with five months to serve. And with time already served, he will be released on parole on November 14.