Man does school pick-up while on ice

A MAN who collected his child from school while under the influence of ice has told the Gladstone Magistrates Court his actions cost him his family.

Shannon Harris pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and possessing property used in connection to drugs for the October 18 incident.

Magistrate Melanie Ho heard other motorists had notified police of a man driving unsafely while carrying a young passenger.

Police Prosecutor Barry Stevens said police had stopped Harris's vehicle on Dawson Hwy about 3.45pm.

"Police found the defendant to be unsteady on his feet," he said.

"Police also observed needle puncture marks on the inside of his left elbow."

Sgt Stevens said Harris told police they were old track marks and he'd last used ice four days earlier.

Upon searching the vehicle, police found small digital scales disguised as a key remote, which Sgt Stevens said were covered in white residue.

Harris admitted to owning the scales, which he said were a present from his wife, but did not comment on the white residue.

He was arrested and taken to Gladstone Hospital for a blood test, but the results of that have not yet been returned.

Breaking down in court, Harris told Ms Ho he had now lost his wife and custody of his children.

He said he'd been clean prior to the incident, and had used drugs that day because of difficulties in his relationship and because he'd met with an old friend.

"I've been 21 days clean now," he told the court.

"I just want my life back."

Sgt Stevens said the incident was particularly concerning because there was a child in the car, and it occurred on a busy road.

Ms Ho sentenced Harris to 15 months probation with drug therapy, and suspended his licence for nine months.