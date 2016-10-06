Man dies when boat capsizes

TIMES GONE BY, with historian Paulette Flint

1928: The capsizing of a dinghy off Gatcombe Head on Sunday resulted in the death of one man and the narrow escape of several others.

The men left Gladstone in the motor launch, Coral, and on arrival there the launch was anchored about 80 yards off the beach, and the party went ashore in a dinghy and proceeded to pick oysters off the rocks.

About 11 o'clock, John McAteer, John Turnbull, Stephen Sullivan and Edward Brown, all of Brisbane, decided to return to the launch and on the way, Brown, who was getting wet with the water splashing into the boat, stood up. The boat was swamped and the f men were thrown into the water.

McAteer clung to the upturned dinghy and Sullivan and Turnbull struck out for the launch some 30 or 40 yards distant. Brown, who was unable to swim, called out "I am done” and shortly afterward disappeared.