Man captured in Gladstone police hunt for car thief

GLADSTONE Police has charged a man who reportedly stole a car and smashed into and drove over the top of another car.

The man whose car was stolen from his address at hamilton Dr said he just returned from Bunnings with his son when he saw a man get into his car and leave.

After a hunt last night the police found and charged the man who they believe was involved.

He will face the Gladstone Magistrates Court tomorrow.

Police investigations are continuing to determine the charges the man will face.