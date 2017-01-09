Man, 39, gone missing from boat off Mackay coast

The Percy Islands, where the man was reported missing.

UPDATE 3.10pm: POLICE have confirmed a man missing at sea after falling from a sailing catamaran is from Minyama on the Sunshine Coast.

The RACQ Rescue helicopter has been sent back out to search the western side of the island.

A crew member said due to the strong currents, the man could now be miles away.

Middle Percy Island off the Mackay coast Rowan Hunnam

UPDATE: Police investigators have been flown by charter helicopter to Middle Percy Island and boarded the catamaran from which a man was reported missing Monday morning.

The investigators arrived at the vessel, called Predator, at 11am.

The search, which is being co-ordinated by the Queensland Police Service, is focussed on the area around Middle Percy Island at this stage.

EARLIER: Four fixed wing aircraft and three boats are on their way to the Percy Islands, to look for a man who fell overboard from a catamaran.

The 39-year-old man was reported missing at 6.30am Monday, when others on aboard the vessel, moored near Middle Percy Island, woke to find him gone.

The island is 70 nautical miles south-east of Mackay, or a 35-minute flight.

RACQ-CQ Rescue was tasked to search the western side of Middle Percy Island area at 7am, and returned after two hours.

The helicopter crew reported strong currents, strong winds and rough conditions.

However, visibility from the helicopter was good.

The RACQ CQ Rescue helicopter returned to refuel and is now awaiting further instruction from the Australian Maritime Safety Authority.

Three vessels, including at least one from Volunteer Marine Rescue, and four fixed wing aircraft, believed to be from the Coast Guard are en route to the islands.

Anyone with information that could assist with this matter should contact Crime Stoppers anonymously via 1800 333 000 or crimestoppers.com.au 24hrs a day.

