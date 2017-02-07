Man, 23 airlifted from Heron Island with dislocated shoulder

A man had to be taken from Heron Island to Rockhampton after dislocating his shoulder.

IT WAS not a good way for an island getaway to end for one man.

RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service airlifted a 23-year-old man from Heron Island yesterday afternoon, after he dislocated his shoulder.

The patient was transported in a stable condition through to Rockhampton Base Hospital for further treatment.

It was not the only job the rescue service went to in the last day.

This morning a 21-year-old Emerald man was airlifted from Alpha in a stable condition after falling from his horse.

The horse tumbled to the ground and rolled on to the rider causing him to lose consciousness for about three minutes.

The patient sustained possible back and neck injuries as a result of the accident.