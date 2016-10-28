'Malfunction': Gladstone residents hot water systems power off

ERGON Energy has released a statement stating residents in the Gladstone region and "surrounding communities" may be experiencing cold water from their electric hot water systems.

The company stated the lack of hot water was due to an "equipment malfunction" at the Gladstone South bulk supply substation.

Only customers supplied from Gladstone South substation who use economy, or off-peak, tariffs may be affected.

This includes the residential tariffs 31 and 33.

Customers who have the "older style black receivers" in their switchboard may be affected, while those with newer receivers will not be affected because these units default to the "on" position.

Apart from hot water systems, other appliances that may be on economy tariffs include pool pumps and air-conditioners.

"Ergon is advising affected customers to contact their licensed electrical contractor, who will be able to bridge the relay at Ergon's expense so they have a continuous power supply to their hot water system pending a resolution of this issue," the company released in a statement.

"Ergon staff are investigating options for a temporary solution, pending the replacement of the damaged equipment in the substation."

Ergon said The Observer could expect an update on the situation towards the afternoon.