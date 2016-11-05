Thousands expected at biggest BAM for the year

GO MAKE some fun waves down the beach at beautiful Tannum Sands for the Beach Arts Music (BAM) festivities this afternoon.

What is likely to be the biggest markets, crafts and music event of the year, with the December event is just over the horizon, Millennium Esplanade will begin to swing from 2pm as the crowd of fun seekers arrive.

It's a great venue beneath the trees and on the foreshore grass.

And as BAM's Maxine Brushe could vouch for, with the the thousands of people, families or friends who attend it's often a case of: "I never see you except at BAM".

Live music is a feature at Tannum Sands. Mike Richards

Ms Brushe said there will be more stalls today with 110 to be set up in the parkland.

These stalls will be showing and selling a huge range of goodies from foods, jewellery to crafts, and intriguing and imaginative curiosity pieces that are sure to interest.

She expects around 3000 people to drop in during the day.

Many will bring their blankets, chairs and food, or simply buy from the tasty variety of foods on offer.

Ms Brushe said the Saturday event between 2pm to 7pm will be big with entertainment to include live music with performers including Gladstone musician Andrew Thompson along with Bronwyn Burke and The Threads.

BEACHSIDE Tannum Sands is a great place to be at Beach Arts Music for Saturday fun. Contributed

Buskers can also perform at the walk up chalk board.

"It's a free family event and we make a big effort to be family friendly. It's a beautiful place and lends itself for friends and families to gather and catch up," she said.

The new BAM stallholders will have different products, even a healing hands massage, and inspirational signs to take you into 2017.

And with Christmas festivities just weeks away Ms Brushe said there would be plenty of great gift ideas among the handmade items with 85% of stalls local small business operators.