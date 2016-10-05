'Make it easier': Gladstone business boost as red tape slashed

GLADSTONE Regional Council took its first step at yesterday's general meeting to reduce red tape for businesses.

The council proposed to change a number of its subordinate local laws, with stage one relating to commercial activities, advertising and caravan parks.

The aim of the proposal is to remove the approval process and associated fees and replace them with minimum standards.

Acting mayor Chris Trevor said businesses would benefit from changes to the Commercial Use of Local Government Controlled Area and Roads Subordinate Local Law.

"The removal of the approval requirements for footpath dining, the display of goods and busking aims to make it easier to undertake these activities," Cr Trevor said.

Residents can give feedback until Tuesday, November 1. Forward submissions to info@gladstonerc.qld.gov.au.

