31°
News

MAJOR CRASH: Bruce Hwy chaos in CQ after truck rolls

Melanie Plane
| 1st Nov 2016 4:59 AM Updated: 6:44 AM
A truck rolled south of Rockhampton near Marmor in the early hours of this morning
A truck rolled south of Rockhampton near Marmor in the early hours of this morning

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

UPDATE 6.40AM: POLICE expect significant delays for motorists travelling on the Bruce Hwy near Marmor for much of the day after a major truck crash this morning. 

Crews are continuing to make clean-up and recovery efforts after a b-double refrigerated truck carrying frozen meat and poultry rolled around 2.30am. 

Police have established the driver of the truck lost control about 5km north of Marmor and the b-double ended up on its side across the north bound lanes, with fuel from the truck spilling and covering the south bound lanes.

 

#breaking Bruce highway blocked in both directions near Rockhampton following a semi- trailer rollover @7NewsCQ pic.twitter.com/evJLTwnHu6

— Susie Ross (@SusieKristelle4) October 31, 2016

 

The male driver, who is in his 60s, was trapped for a period of time before being freed and transported to Rockhampton Base Hospital with a head laceration and torso pain. 

The highway was closed in both directions however one lane was able to be opened to traffic using a 'tidal flow' system around 5.50am.

Salvage operations have commenced and are expected to take much of the day, with the highway to be closed for short periods to allow recovery of trailer and prime mover.

INITIAL 5AM: THE Bruce Hwy south of Rockhampton was expected to be closed in both directions for up to 8 hours following a major crash this morning involving a refrigeration truck. 

However, soon after the road was opened to one lane. 

It is still causing major traffic delays for drivers on the key linking road.

Initial information suggests around 2.30am a semi-trailer travelling northbound has rolled near the intersection of the Bruce Highway and Sisalana Road.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle has been transported to Rockhampton Base Hospital.

The highway is blocked in both directions and is expected to be closed for up to eight hours.

At this time there are no diversions available.

Motorist are advised to avoid travelling in the area and to delay travel plans where possible.

Topics:  bruce highway editors picks truck crash

MAJOR CRASH: Bruce Hwy chaos in CQ after truck rolls

MAJOR CRASH: Bruce Hwy chaos in CQ after truck rolls

Major traffic crash closed major highway in both directions, but while the stretch is beginning to reopen, the traffic remains backed up.

'Disgusting': Unwelcome guests threaten local business

FED UP: Tricia Dougall, who volunteers at the Miriam Vale Lifeline store, has had enough of the roosting Flying Foxes.

It's out of the council's hands to fix this guest problem

'Disgusting': Illegal rubbish dump blights rural paradise

TINTENBAR TIP: The unsightly Tintenbar tip is an illegal dumping ground.

But the mystery is: Who owns the land?

Last year's Melbourne Cup winner shares his tips for big race

Part-owners of Melbourne cup winner Prince of Penzance Bruce and Jonathon Dalton with the cup. Photo Mike Richards / The Observer

Melbourne Cup race winner shares his tips for this year.

Local Partners

Top four best pubs for a meal in Gladstone

The votes are in: Here are the top four pubs for a dinner feed in Gladstone.

Win 1 of 12 Hams

of Christmas
Learn More

New Aussies call Gladstone home

NEW AUSSIE: Chris Williams, daughters Nia, 1, Cerys, 7, and his Australian-born wife Sarah.

24 new Aussies call Gladstone home with citizenship welcome

WATCH: NASA space station is live, see the view from above

In this picture taken from NASA's International Space Station from April 2015, the SpaceX Dragon is captured with the 57.7-foot-long Canadarm2 robotic arm before its installation to the Harmony module.

See the world from a new perspective as space station passes Rocky

Community garden set for Palmwoods

Kay Nixon at the Palmwoods Community Gardens will be hosting a launch day and inviting the ecommunity to come along and sign up.

Parcel of land to supply sustainable gardening for community

SUPER SATURDAY: Plenty on offer in Gladstone today

Jason Mara scores 86 points on Ugly Kid Joe. Jason went on to win The Chronicle PBR All Star Challenge with his ride on Rock Star gaining 85 points for a total of 171. Saturday Oct 15, 2016.

There's plenty to see and do in Gladstone today.

Mariah Carey's 'mansion demand' in split from James Packer

Mariah Carey's 'mansion demand' in split from James Packer

MARIAH Carey is reportedly demanding former fiancé James Packer buy her a mansion as part of the settlement in their split.

Tippi Hedren 'sexually assaulted' by Alfred Hitchcock

Tippi Hedren claims she was sexually assaulted by Alfred Hitchcock

Bundaberg short filmmaker cops Rising Star award

SCENES FROM HOME: A still from Traveller, directed by James Latter and co-written with Indi Neish, pictured, who stars in it.

"The only production expense was the postcard she's writing on”

Salling accused of rape on top of child porn charges

Disgraced actor Mark Salling has been accused of raping a woman

Lisa Curry engaged to Elvis impersonator

Lisa Curry and Elvis impersonator Mark Andrew Tabone in Sydney

"He is so sweet", Lisa reveals her fiance.

Barnaby Joyce in celebrity feud, again

Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Agriculture Barnaby Joyce has clashed with Morrissey.

Deputy PM clashes with The Smiths frontman in live export saga

ABC trying to set record straight on Catalyst's future

ABC's Catalyst program is under review, says the ABC

HIGH SET ON CORNER BLOCK.. WITH AMPLE VEHICLE ACCOMMODATION

3 Javelin Street, Toolooa 4680

House 3 2 4 AUCTION

Get out of the rental market and into the property market today. This home offers endless potential for the new owner. Boasting timber flooring throughout the...

ATTENTION FIRST HOME BUYERS! PLUS MEDIA ROOM

14 Takoko Place, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $319,000

Make no mistake; this four bedroom home embodies extreme value for the buyer looking for spacious modern living. The floor plan is unique and boasts an authentic...

BARGAIN BUY IN GLEN EDEN...IT&#39;S IN PERFECT CONDITION...YOU WON&#39;T BE DISAPPOINTED!!!

10 Blaxland Court, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 2 2 $299,000

Why build when you can purchase this fantastic 3 year old home that presents as new. Boasting a rendered finish, this property promises to impress with a family...

GREAT FAMILY HOME...QUALITY LOCAL BUILD...UNBELIEVABLE VALUE

23 Redgum Drive, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $370,000

New to market is this family-friendly four bedroom home on 794m2, which will cater for even the largest of families. This modern lowset designed home provides...

Large block, side access, and a premiere position!

8 Dean Street, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 2 2 $359,000

The owners of this gem are motivated and ready to sell! This contemporary family home is the perfect place to start your real estate journey or would make a solid...

MODERN DAY QUEENSLANDER ON 1011m2!

8 Gapparis Street, Kin Kora 4680

House 4 2 2 $338,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is proud to introduce 8 GAPPARIS STREET, KIN KORA to the market! Oozing character and charm is this beautiful high set modern day...

OCEAN VIEWS- PERFECT LIFSTYLE!

Unit 28/22 Barney Street, Barney Point 4680

House 2 2 1 $249,000

Have you been looking for the ultimate investment? Or maybe you've been looking for a low maintenance home close to the CBD and only a seconds walk to the beach...

FREEHOLD MOTEL - OPPORTUNITY KNOCKS FOR FRESH START

6 Scenery Street, West Gladstone 4680

Commercial LJ Hooker Gladstone is pleased to offer for sale the Freehold property ... EOI CLOSING 4PM...

LJ Hooker Gladstone is pleased to offer for sale the Freehold property of the Mawarra Motel, located at 6 Scenery Street, West Gladstone QLD 4680. The Mawarra...

Great Family Home With Ample Storage Options

44 Reinaerhoff Crescent, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 2 5 $479,000

Dreaming of owning your own family home situated on a large 1205m2 block with covered parking for 5 vehicles..? Well turn your dreams into reality with this...

Looking for something close to Port Central or the Port access Road?

18 Cotton Street, Gladstone South 4680

Commercial Looking for something close to Port Central or the Port access Road? ... TABLE ALL...

Looking for something close to Port Central or the Port access Road? This property comprises of; andbull; Property size 2074m2 andbull; Main Shed approx.

"Luxurious” Sunshine Coast home sells for $6.5m

You can now stay in multi-million dollar home

Owners place iconic local pub on the market for $1.2m

ON THE MARKET: Iconic Gladstone region hotel placed on the market for $1.2m.

OWNERS of an iconic local hotel and pub are calling it a night.

Four inner-city motels on the market worth millions

No Caption

FOUR motels in or near Gladstone's CBD thrown on the market.

Couple heartbroken after rental home trashed

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing. Photo / George Novak

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing

One of Coast's 'most remarkable' homes sells for $6.25m

Sale is proof there's confidence in Coast market

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!