MAJOR CRASH: Bruce Hwy chaos in CQ after truck rolls

UPDATE 6.40AM: POLICE expect significant delays for motorists travelling on the Bruce Hwy near Marmor for much of the day after a major truck crash this morning.

Crews are continuing to make clean-up and recovery efforts after a b-double refrigerated truck carrying frozen meat and poultry rolled around 2.30am.

Police have established the driver of the truck lost control about 5km north of Marmor and the b-double ended up on its side across the north bound lanes, with fuel from the truck spilling and covering the south bound lanes.

#breaking Bruce highway blocked in both directions near Rockhampton following a semi- trailer rollover @7NewsCQ pic.twitter.com/evJLTwnHu6 — Susie Ross (@SusieKristelle4) October 31, 2016

The male driver, who is in his 60s, was trapped for a period of time before being freed and transported to Rockhampton Base Hospital with a head laceration and torso pain.

The highway was closed in both directions however one lane was able to be opened to traffic using a 'tidal flow' system around 5.50am.

Salvage operations have commenced and are expected to take much of the day, with the highway to be closed for short periods to allow recovery of trailer and prime mover.

