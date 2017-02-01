Magistrate's stern words for 'selfish druggie' dad who crashed into police

LOST FOR WORDS: A Gladstone magistrate described Luke Edward Bracken's history as worse than appalling.

HE CRASHED his motorbike into a police car during a pursuit.

Now, a magistrate has told the Gladstone man he should be "completely ashamed" of his criminal and traffic history.

"Is there a word worse than appalling?" Magistrate Jeffrey Clarke asked, flicking through pages of previous convictions.

Luke Edward Bracken appeared via video link from jail as he pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to a string of connected charges.

The court heard the 31-year-old fled on a motorbike when police attended a Whiting St, Toolooa home following reports of a disturbance on May 22 last year.

Bracken sped past one police car with its lights and sirens on, while another police car tried to stop him further down the street.

He crashed into the side of the first car, which caught up when he stalled the bike.

Bracken ran away on foot, dropping his helmet and throwing his bag over a fence.

He was caught, got away from police, then caught again.

Found in the bag were prescription drugs, scales, scissors, spoons, a brass pipe, glass pipe, clip-seal bags, phones, keys, mp3 players, cameras, a laser pointer, a knife and cash.

He was charged with possessing drugs, drugs utensils, items suspected as being used in a drug offence, items suspected as being stolen, the restricted taser, the knife, and cash suspected as being made in a drug crime.

Bracken was also charged with failing to stop, obstructing police, driving while disqualified, and driving an uninsured and unregistered motorbike.

The legal system isn't new to Bracken, who has previously been convicted of dishonestly offences, going armed to cause fear, dangerous, careless and unlicensed driving, and six counts of driving while disqualified.

He had served jail time and probation before.

Bracken has been in prison since his May 22 arrest, with 207 of those days on remand for the charges.

His lawyer Jun Pepito said Bracken had learnt his lesson, and was saddened at missing his children's football and ballet commitments.

But that didn't please the magistrate.

"You're thinking about what you missed out on," Mr Clarke said.

"What about what your children missed out on and the harm you caused society?

"You've missed the point of being a parent - it's not to live a selfish lifestyle of drugs, breaking the law and going to jail."

Mr Clarke labelled Bracken a "druggie", and said he should face the consequences of his own choices.

He sentenced Bracken to 18 months in jail, with immediate parole having already spent seven months on remand.

Bracken's licence was disqualified absolutely, and he'll have to wait two years before applying to the court to get it back.