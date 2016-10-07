28°
News

Mad fisherman takes top job as CEO for Gladstone Airport

Campbell Gellie
| 7th Oct 2016 3:41 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

PETER Friel chased bad guys in New South Wales, was into software in Cairns and will now be Gladstone Airport Corporations new chief executive officer.

The 46-year-old father of two was appointed as the new Gladstone airport CEO on Thursday replacing interim CEO Terry Dowler, who was also keen to take the permanent position.

The position was made vacant when former CEO Phillip Cash resigned in May.

The airport board released a statement at the time that read, "Mr Cash is a highly experienced airport manager who has made a significant contribution to the airport both in terms of its facilities and operations during the four years in which he fulfilled that role".

"We wish him well for the future," it went on to say.

Despite his previous careers in the police force and information technology, Mr Friel also has plenty of experience.

He has been working in airport management roles for about 12 years around Australia from Cape York to Tasmania.

He has been spending the past two years with his wife and two children in Devenport, Tasmania, and was looking forward to moving to Gladstone's warming climate in January.

"My wife is a Queenslander from Cairns, I have a boy who is 10 and a girl who is seven," he said.

He said after years in Tasmania he was trying to persuade his son away from Aussie Rules to rugby league with a North Queensland Cowboys jersey he bought recently.

"I have been to Gladstone a few times and I love the areas like Tannum Sands," he said. "When I was in Cape York I was a mad fisherman and I would love to get back into that.

"My family and wife are very active and we want to have strong relationships with the local community."

While at work he will focus on consolidating operations with Gladstone Airport Corporation releasing a statement that read, "Mr Friel's appointment ushers in a phase of consolidation at Gladstone after what had been a period of significant investment associated with the construction phase of the region's LNG industry".

"With the focus now shifting to catering for organic growth in the region, the priority for the new CEO will be on improving service delivery and the customer experience at Gladstone Airport," it read.

Gladstone Observer
Bruce Hwy crash victim still critical, taken to Brisbane

Bruce Hwy crash victim still critical, taken to Brisbane

A 26-year-old man involved in this morning's Bruce Hwy car crash will be trasnferred to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital tonight.

New $3.2b 'fuel security' project to create 1800 jobs

Modules being lifted onto the ship in New Zealand for the new Northern Oil Refinery in Gladstone.

Construction to start on new oil refinery in Gladstone by 2017

'Up for grabs': Local priority for $3.3b oil refinery works

An artist's impression of the diesel import terminal at Fisherman's Landing.

Billion dollar project works up for grabs for local contractors

'You can fix cars': Driver worries for other crash victims

Three cars were involved in a crash on the Bruce Hwy at Mount Larcom this morning.

Driver says, "at least you can fix cars".

Local Partners

WHAT'S ON: Fashion show, family events and live entertainment

Your guide to what's on in the Gladstone region this weekend.

Your chance to win

$1000 TOY VOUCHER
Learn More

Scenes of trauma: Inside the ED after Bruce Hwy crash

Emergency Department staff treating patients involved in a three-vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway at Mt Larcom. There were seven people injured in the crash with two taken to Gladstone and five to Rockhampton hospitals.

These photos show our ED staff at work as they scramble to save lives

CMC organisers: No more pre-sale tickets will be sold

US country music group The Dixie Chicks. Supplied by Chugg Entertainment.

UPDATE: Plenty of people unhappy with process

Latest deals and offers

Little Big Town, Kip Moore join 2017 CMC Rocks line-up

Little Big Town, Kip Moore join 2017 CMC Rocks line-up

LEE Kernaghan, Adam Harvey and The McClymonts are also on the festival's 10th anniversary bill.

Gears of War 4 review: Let the nightmares begin

There's no shortage of intense action in Gears of War 4

Latest in $1 billion franchise is brutal, bloody and very addictive

RECAP: The Bachelorette S2E6 - the best date of the show

Georgia Love in a scene from The Bachelorette. Supplied by Channel 10.

Two single dates and the boys get oiled up for Australian women.

Ryan says bye to The Bachelorette

Noosa's Ryan Palk was a contestant on The Bachelorette.

FORMER Noosa bachelor is a single sailor once more.

MOVIE REVIEW: The Girl on the Train gets lost along the way

Emily Blunt in a scene from the movie The Girl on the Train.

THRILLER has ambitious idea but suffers from strange dialogue.

"Transcending with herculean heaviness'

The cover of the new Gone is Gone album. Photo Contributed

Dream team create album

Gruen finale out-rates The X Factor and The Bachelorette

Gruen host Wil Anderson, centre, with panelists Todd Sampson and Russel Howcroft.

THE ABC's ad show finishes on a high in most successful season yet.

GREAT FAMILY ENTERTAINER...ANYONE FOR A SWIM...SELLER&#39;S RELOCATING and WANT IT SOLD

53 Col Brown Avenue, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 2 $375,000

New to the market is this family-friendly lowset brick home that has been meticulously maintained over the years and is now calling for a new owner. If you like...

Fantastic Opportunity to Secure an Inner City Unit - Must See!

Unit 1/24 Kent Street, Gladstone 4680

Unit 1 1 1 NOW $149,000

Tired of paying rent and want to secure your first property? Well this fantastic inner city unit is a great option in the current market and will not last long so...

STOP RENTING! ABSOLUTELY NOTHING TO DO BUT MOVE IN!

47 Drynan Drive, Calliope 4680

House 4 2 2 $289,000

If you're still renting you need to view this property to see what it has to offer for this fantastic price! The large open plan kitchen/living area offers...

FREEHOLD MULTI TENANTED BUILDING FOR SALE - SOUTH GLADSTONE

146 Off Street, South Gladstone 4680

Commercial - APPROXIMATELY 412M2 OF NET LETTABLE AREA - SHOP 1 - 198M2 ... $875,000 + GST

- APPROXIMATELY 412M2 OF NET LETTABLE AREA - SHOP 1 - 198M2 PLUS 70.5M2 OF MEZZANINE - CURRENTLY VACANT, SUIT RETAIL OR OFFICE - SHOP 2 - 67.2M2 - CURRENTLY...

124M2 STRATA WAREHOUSE/SHOWROOM IN CBD LOCATION

Shed 3/6 Little Bramston Street, Gladstone South 4680

Commercial - BLOCK CONSTRUCTED WAREHOUSE, CURRENTLY WITH OFFICE AND SHOWROOM FITOUT. - SMALL ... $190,000 + GST /...

- BLOCK CONSTRUCTED WAREHOUSE, CURRENTLY WITH OFFICE AND SHOWROOM FITOUT. - SMALL STRATA COMPLEX, CLOSE TO GLADSTONE CBD - AVAILABLE NOW FOR LEASE OR SALE.

READY TO BUILD ON ...

7 Alder Street, New Auckland 4680

Residential Land Located in a quiet established and friendly neighbourhood is this 610m2 freehold ... $80,000

Located in a quiet established and friendly neighbourhood is this 610m2 freehold allotment with approx. 18.5m2 frontage and ready to build on. Nearby schools and...

HARD TO FIND LAND HERE

56 Oxley Drive, South Gladstone 4680

Residential Land A rare opportunity to secure this ready to build on vacant land ... $90,000

A rare opportunity to secure this ready to build on vacant land positioned but a short stroll to nearby tranquil leafy billabong and play park area. 637m2 with...

GREAT BLOCK OF LAND

21 Clarance Drive, New Auckland 4680

Residential Land Looking for a good sized allotment located in a quiet established neighbourhood? ... $90,000

Looking for a good sized allotment located in a quiet established neighbourhood? Then put this property on your must see list. 637m2 with 20m frontage of gently...

CUL-DE-SAC ALLOTMENT

10 Walnut Street, New Auckland 4680

Residential Land Located in an established and friendly neighbourhood is this ready to build ... $80,000

Located in an established and friendly neighbourhood is this ready to build on allotment. 779m2 gently sloping freehold land. Nearby schools and shopping are...

BOYNE ISLAND - LAND OF OPPORTUNITY

8 Ballook Street, Boyne Island 4680

Residential Land Here is your opportunity to buy one or both adjoining allotments each ... $90,000

Here is your opportunity to buy one or both adjoining allotments each 645m2 in size. Located in the lovely river side suburb of Boyne island and but approx.

Mackay Marina could sell as package deal, fetch $40 million

News of the Mackay Marina sale has already attracted buyer interest

Councillors to rule on 'rogue' development

Construction of Breeze Mooloolba by Aria property group. Corner of Alexandra Parade and and Meta Street, Mooloolaba.

Report on development that breached approval conditions to go public

2 exclusive estates transform entrance to Toowoomba

An artist's impression of the Three Burnage St development.Photo Contributed

Gold Coast-based developer Adam Webb is bankrolling the projects

7-Eleven co-owner's $3.4m Noosa holiday home on the market

26 The Anchorage, Noosa Waters.

HOW much would you pay for a holiday home in Noosa Waters?

10 blocks selling for under $100k in the Gladstone region

TEN ridiculously cheap vacant blocks of land in the Gladstone region

Reserve Bank makes decision on your interest rates

The unemployment rate fell, part-time work is growing, says the RBA