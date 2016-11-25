Mum throws machete at husband after nightmare of killing him

A DYSFUNCTIONAL relationship was behind a Gladstone mother swinging and throwing a machete at her husband during an argument.

Gladstone Magistrates Court heard that the woman and mother had multiple breaches of a domestic violence order when she committed serious breaches against her partner in May this year.

The woman, 25, also admitted to having a nightmare in which she killed her husband.

However, she has avoided serving jail time.

Defence lawyer Stacey O'Gorman told Magistrate Melanie Ho it was hard to find comparable cases, and while it was serious, it did not warrant actual time in jail.

The couple had broken up but are since reunited.

However, Ms O'Gorman said it had not been a very functional relationship and mutual DV orders had been put in place.

The woman pleaded guilty to multiple offences including contravening domestic violence orders, obstruct police in licensed premises, failing to leave licensed premises, and contravening a probation order.

No alcohol or drugs had been involved in the incidents.

With other information before Ms Ho, she warned the woman was in jeopardy of going to prison and needed to put herself first as her children needed their mother.

"You also need to develop insight into this relationship," she said.

The woman was sentenced to two months jail, immediately suspended for 12 months and sentenced to 18 months supervised probation, and must receive medical and psychological assessment.