Maccas rant lands woman in police cells

Declan Cooley
| 24th Jan 2017 5:08 AM
RANT: Katrina Leanne Luhrs fronted court over expletive laden rant.
RANT: Katrina Leanne Luhrs fronted court over expletive laden rant.

A POTTY mouth and foul behaviour had a possibly pregnant and Yeppoon bound Katrina Leanne Luhrs cooling her heels inside Gladstone police watch house for the past four nights.

When Luhrs fronted Gladstone Magistrates Court yesterday she appeared subdued and was softly spoken, which was in stark contrast to an expletive laden rant she had inside McDonald's on Glenlyon St, last Thursday.

The court heard Luhrs entered the restaurant at 4.20pm and asked for a "cup to pour whisky in” before she exploded and called staff "f*** heads”.

At the time the restaurant was full of families and young children and McDonald's staff locked Luhrs out of the store.

Police prosecutor acting Senior Constable Balan Selvadurai said when police questioned Luhrs she said she was "getting a .... burger, what else?”

"They wanted to f****** charge me $1 for a slice of cheese,” she said to police.

Luhrs fronted court on another charge of public nuisance, where she abused nurses who were trying to take her "vital signs” at Gladstone Hospital, early last month.

Luhrs pleaded guilty to two counts of public nuisance, one count of failure to appear and two counts of wilful damage, which stemmed from another stint inside Gladstone Police watch house, after the incident at the hospital.

Act Snr Const Selvadurai said Luhrs told police she was HIV and Hepatitis C positive and "spat numerous times on the floor”.

The cell had to be cleaned and sterilised.

Luhrs was released yesterday from the watch house and sentenced to 18 months probation.

Gladstone Observer

Woman given four nights in Gladstone Police watch house after filthy behaviour.

