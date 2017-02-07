Lures being cast out the doors

MORE, MORE AND MORE: Nextra Valley News' Rosalie McPherson with some more lures.

OUR free fishing lures giveaway at the weekend was so popular, two newsagencies ran out.

Nextra Valley News and Clinton Park and Gifts were inundated with people getting their fishing gear.

But don't feel like you've missed out, they're now restocked.

Grab Saturday's Gladstone Observer out of the recycling and cut the token out to grab your free pack of lures.

Also, don't forget about our fishing competition.

We'll shout you and a mate a full-day fishing charter at the stunning Sunshine Coast, accommodation and transport included, worth more than $2500.

You'll be on board with Odyssey Charters who say this trip is all about the big boys - marlin, wahoo, tuna, sharks, the lot.

To be in the running, cut out your entry form in every Wednesday and Saturday paper until Feb 15 and attach two tokens, inside the paper every day, and send it in to the address listed on the entry form.

Head to www.gladstoneobserver.com.au/ultimatefishing2017 for more information on the competition.