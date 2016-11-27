Lucky Gladstone shopper to win $10K shopping spree

ONE lucky shopper at yesterday's Hanson Road Traders Festival has scored themselves a $10,000 voucher.

But, they won't know it until next weekend.

The festival drew hoards of shoppers to the area with family activities and bargains galore.

A hot rods display, free petting zoo at Barrier Reef pool, a silent auction, teddy bear hospital for the kids, free ice cream, vintage tractor displays, drag car displays, free fairy floss all attracted people to Hanson Rd. There was also a free half-hour concert by Karin Page, and Len Smith Carpet Court even built a mini putt putt course especially for the day.

However, the biggest draw card on the day was sure to be the $10,000 Shop and Win giveaway.

Somebody who bought at one of Hanson Road Traders' 36 participating outlets will take home the prize.

The lucky winner of $10,000 voucher is drawn by mayor Matt Burnett at the GECC Christmas Party next Sunday.