29°
News

Lucky Gladstone shopper to win $10K shopping spree

Emily Burley
| 27th Nov 2016 2:24 PM
Jennifer Thomas, Annette Owbridge, Carlie Jordan, Jenny Falls and Gayle Scanlan. Hansen Road Traders Festival.
Jennifer Thomas, Annette Owbridge, Carlie Jordan, Jenny Falls and Gayle Scanlan. Hansen Road Traders Festival. Paul Braven

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

ONE lucky shopper at yesterday's Hanson Road Traders Festival has scored themselves a $10,000 voucher.

But, they won't know it until next weekend.

The festival drew hoards of shoppers to the area with family activities and bargains galore.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

A hot rods display, free petting zoo at Barrier Reef pool, a silent auction, teddy bear hospital for the kids, free ice cream, vintage tractor displays, drag car displays, free fairy floss all attracted people to Hanson Rd. There was also a free half-hour concert by Karin Page, and Len Smith Carpet Court even built a mini putt putt course especially for the day.

However, the biggest draw card on the day was sure to be the $10,000 Shop and Win giveaway.

Somebody who bought at one of Hanson Road Traders' 36 participating outlets will take home the prize.

The lucky winner of $10,000 voucher is drawn by mayor Matt Burnett at the GECC Christmas Party next Sunday.

Topics:  gladstone hanson road hanson road traders local business shopping

How to survive a bushfire in your car

IT SOUNDS like a nightmare, but it can happen.

Eight reasons to join the RFS

SPREAD across 93% of Queensland, the Rural Fire Service has about 36,000 volunteers. And you could be one of them.

What if my insurer gives me grief?

CLAIMING your insurance cover after a natural disaster can go one of two ways. It can be a breeze, or like pulling teeth.

HEARTBREAKING: Dad quits job after life-changing brain injury

HEARTBREAKING: Dad quits job after life-changing brain...

LOCAL TRUCKIE had no idea about the injury until it changed his life.

BOM warns heatwaves to hit Gladstone in coming month

Gladstone on track for abnormally hot and dry December.

Lucky Gladstone shopper to win $10K shopping spree

Jennifer Thomas, Annette Owbridge, Carlie Jordan, Jenny Falls and Gayle Scanlan. Hansen Road Traders Festival.

ONE LUCKY shopper has one $10,000, and they don't know it yet.

PHOTOS: Car smashed in Gladstone 'T-bone' crash

PARAMEDICS rush to a two-vehicle crash on the Dawson Hwy.

Local Partners

HEARTBREAKING: Dad quits job after life-changing brain injury

LOCAL TRUCKIE had no idea about the injury until it changed his life.

Win 1 of 12 Hams

of Christmas
Learn More

Best blooms in Gladstone on display today

Gladstone Orchid and Foliage Society president Len Dowling, at the group's stall at Bill Robertson Toyota this morning.

THERE's nothing too tricky about growing orchids, says Len Dowling.

Man builds playground entirely out of packing tape

Artist Eric Lennartson is in the process of completing his huge tape sculpture at the Ipswich Art Gallery.

VIDEO:And here's where you can play on it.

Countdown to Woodford Folk Festival begins

ECONOMIC BOON: Woodford Folk Festival is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Photo Contributed

The first larger-than-life inhabitants have stepped into Woodfordia

Support for our younger Central Queensland veterans

Dylan Fraser with now former Australian Prime Minister John Howard.

Support group for Central Qld young veterans

Naomi Watts in a 'good place' after split

Naomi Watts in a 'good place' after split

NAOMI Watts has opened up about her split from Liev Schreiber in September.

Selena Gomez turned down thanksgiving with Taylor Swift

Selena Gomez turned down Taylor Swift's Thanksgiving invitation

Movie Review: The Founder

The Founder isn't the easiest movie to Swallow

Kanye believes people are out to get him

Kanye West mocked Deadmau5 in his latest Twitter rant.

Kanye to spend a few more days in hospital

Tributes stream in for Florence Henderson

Tributes have poured in for the 'Brady Bunch' matriarch

Tributes flow for Brady Bunch mum

Actor Florence Henderson

Co-stars honour Brady Bunch mum

What's on the small screen this week

Ray Martin, centre, hosts season two of the TV series First Contact, which stars, from left, David Oldfield, Renae Ayris, Ian 'Dicko' Dickson, Natalie Imbruglia, Nicki Wendt and Tom Ballard.

CROWDED House performs at the Opera House and First Contact returns

FIRST HOME BUYERS DON&#39;T MISS OUT!

7 Streeter Street, Clinton 4680

House 3 1 1 Auction 15th...

RAINE and HORNE GLADSTONE is pleased to present 7 Streeter Street, Clinton to the market. Make your move now and don't miss the chance to secure this great first...

&quot;SEASCAPE&quot; START LIVING THE DREAM!!! Affordable Luxury Beachside Apartment Living

3/30 BEACH AVENUE, Tannum Sands 4680

Apartment 3 2 2 $329,000

Go to sleep to the sound of the waves on the beach Wake up to ocean and island views Seascape is a secure gated boutique apartment complex comprising of five...

Best in Class Renovation!

35 Coase Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 3 1 1 $265,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is delighted to be marketing 35 Coase Street, West Gladstone For Sale. This is the most comprehensive renovation in this style of home...

Family-friendly gem - Convenience and Lifestyle

4 Ingemar crt, Clinton 4680

House 3 1 1 $219,000

This comfortable brick veneer home will appeal to those seeking location and convenience to amenities and services. Located in the historically popular Clinton /...

Peaceful Village Home

8 Butler Street, Yarwun 4694

House 3 1 2 $155,000

Located in the peaceful county village of Yarwun, this 3 bedroom home is perfect for the growing family or those seeking a quite village lifestyle. Located only...

Calling All Investors!!

Unit 6/21 Charles Street, West Gladstone 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $89,000

If you have been on the lookout for a great investment in a prime location this is it! Located in walking distance to both primary and high schools and the major...

YOUR VERY OWN OASIS!

41 Cairncross Street, Sun Valley 4680

House 3 1 1 $370,000

Secluded behind beautiful gardens and set back on a large well maintained block awaits this beautiful home! Featuring 3 well-appointed bedrooms, a spacious lounge...

Looking For The Ultimate Affordable Sea Change..?

4 Marine Avenue, Tannum Sands 4680

House 3 1 2 Offers Around...

If you have been waiting for the ultimate opportunity to arise to secure a Beach House in Tannum Sands most sought after area then I think this may be what you...

Top Floor Inner City Stunner

Unit 71/17 Roseberry Street, West Gladstone 4680

Unit 2 2 1 $349,000

Now is the time to secure blue chip properties in Gladstone and it doesn't get much better than this stunning top floor property in The Pinnacle Apartment Complex...

MODERN DAY QUEENSLANDER ON 1011m2!

8 Gapparis Street, Kin Kora 4680

House 4 2 2 $338,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is proud to introduce 8 GAPPARIS STREET, KIN KORA to the market! Oozing character and charm is this beautiful high set modern day...

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

This luxury Twin Waters home rents out over Christmas for more than $6000 a week.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

CQ mine to return dozens of homes to State Government

UPROOTED: Wesfarmers Curragh has chosen not to renew the lease on 44 Blackwater properties

Dozens of families relocating as company offloads coal assets

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

40,000 Queenslanders to receive rent discount

Housing generic.

40,000 tenants across Queensland will have their rent cut

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!