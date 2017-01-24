Lucky catch for fisho after losing wedding ring

BRAY Park Jetty means a lot to Darren H Bishop.

He went fishing about two weeks ago, catching a few good species, before deciding to call it a night.

As he was washing his hands his wedding ring slipped from his finger and fell in the water.

"In my disgust I cursed and screamed at myself, but I marked the place in my mind of where it was going to be, knowing that at low tide I could probably get down there with a mask and snorkel and find out," Mr Bishop said.

Rhyss Bishop, Mark "Soc" Scott and Darren Bishop.

Maybe Mr Bishop should buy a lotto ticket, or maybe he's used up all of his luck, as he got lucky and found the ring.

"You could not ask for better luck ever in that place," he said.

"I had absolutely no hope of finding that ring."

Although Mr Bishop said his marriage was over, he would be keeping the ring forever.

"In a way it shows the good luck of Bray Park Jetty," he said.

"It was put there in good faith for the kids and everybody to use."

Mr Bishop's luck at the jetty continued, when he went back there on Monday night to go fishing.

"I hooked onto a 65cm fingermark bream," he said. "I've never seen one that big, I had to ask people what it was."