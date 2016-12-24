Lucky 'doctor' is now a bit richer

FIRST TIME: Mitch Craig had never won a thing until he bought a Christmas present for his girlfriend and won $5000 from Harvey Norman.

CHRISTMAS can be an expensive time of year.

But for Mitch Craig this year became a whole lot cheaper after he won $5000.

Just out to buy his partner a vacuum cleaner, Craig entered the Radio 4CC and Harvey Norman competition on a whim, even signing his title as doctor on the entry form.

"My mate used to work at Harvey Norman and he put me down as doctor, cause he thought it was cool,” Craig said.

The 27-year-old said he spent $800 on a new vacuum cleaner for his partner, and the win was quite the shock.

"It's really good, I was pretty stoked,” he said.

The Rio Tinto fitter said the staff at Harvey Norman were always helpful and gave good service.

Craig said he planned to buy a new television with the money that came as a bit of an early Christmas present.

Radio 4CC promotions co-ordinator Mel Foster said it was great to see Mitch claim the prize as he had not won anything before.

"He was shaking too, it was so cute,” Ms Foster said.

At least 250 people turned out to the Harvey Norman event which included lots of promotional fun.

Popcorn, fairy floss and free face painting were some of the highlights of the afternoon.

"It was a good turn out,” Ms Foster said.

"We went through 10 cases of drinks, it was crazy.”

To enter the competition to win the $5000 Harvey Norman gift voucher, people had to buy an item from the store, ranging from a 20 cent photo to a $1000 television.

Ms Foster said Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher drew out the winner.

"It was like our Christmas goodbye for the Christmas break so it was a lot of fun,” she said.

With the prize in the bag, the challenge for Craig lies in keeping the win a secret from his partner until Christmas Day.

"Hopefully none of her family or friends were listening to the radio ... I'm trying to keep it a surprise,” Craig said.