He dumps girlfriend on dirt track, then grabs her bank card

Ross Irby
| 18th Oct 2016 1:40 PM Updated: 3:44 PM
A MAN dumped his young lover up a remote rural dirt road after demanding her bank card and kicking her out of his car.

The man, 21, had earlier contacted the woman, who was his former girlfriend, at 2.30am to meet up with him.

Gladstone Magistrates Court heard he broke her handbag strap during a tussle after telling her to get out of the car when he was meant to be taking her home.

He pleaded guilty to causing wilful damage (domestic violence offence) on May 1 near Yarwun.

Prosecutor Barry Stevens said the distressed woman called police around 10.25am later that day, saying she was somewhere up a dirt road off the Gladstone - Mount Larcom road.

When found by a police patrol 1.2kms up the dirt road. She told officers she received text messages at 2.30am from her ex-boyfriend who then picked her up near her home.

Sergeant Stevens said she told police he was a former boyfriend she dated back in 2014.

When she later asked him to take her home, Sgt Stevens said there was a problem with this and while driving he stopped the car, asked for her bank key card and "told her to get out".

She refused, he grabbed her wallet, took the card then threw her handbag out the window.

Sgt Stevens said she ran around to the side door to try and get her card back. In the disturbance she had hold of her bag but he pulled it causing the strap to break.

Lawyer Mark Platt said they had only been seeing each other casually and he sought a conviction not be recorded against his client for the offence.

However, magistrate Melanie Ho said she was concerned that a young vulnerable girl be left on a quiet dirt road and had been told to get out of a car and then, quite distressed, had to call police.

"I consider it too serious not to record a conviction," Ms Ho said.

The man interjected, saying that his former girlfriend would not get back into his car.

He was fined $300, the conviction recorded.

Topics:  court crime gladstone gladstonecourt gladstone region

