Love note to his ex lands Gladstone man in hot water

ON THE surface, it seems like a romantic gesture to win back a former lover.

But against a backdrop of domestic violence, a man's actions were considered menacing and landed him in court.

Magistrate Melanie Ho heard a Gladstone man had contravened a domestic violence protection order by sending flowers and a letter to his ex-girlfriend.

The conditions of the order included the man was not allowed to go to his ex's home or make any contact with her.

He pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to contravening the order, put in place on January 28.

Prosecutor Sam Pyke said about 3.30pm on November 3, the woman told police the man had sent flowers and a note to her work.

She showed police the note, which said; "I am someone who loved you with all my heart. I'll never forget you. You're a very special woman, I'm very sorry I ruined everything. Maybe you could give me some closure one day. Best wishes."

On the front of the letter were the words "good bye".

Snr Const Pyke said the letter was in the man's handwriting, and, when spoken to by police, he admitted to sending it.

He told police he was aware of the conditions of the order.

Ms Ho said it was an usual technical breach, and she'd never seen a domestic violence breach involving flowers before.

"At least it was flowers and not abusive text messages," she said.

However, Ms Ho said she understood why the woman would be upset.

The man was placed on a good behaviour bond.