30°
News

Love note to his ex lands Gladstone man in hot water

Emily Burley
| 22nd Nov 2016 12:07 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

ON THE surface, it seems like a romantic gesture to win back a former lover.

But against a backdrop of domestic violence, a man's actions were considered menacing and landed him in court.

Magistrate Melanie Ho heard a Gladstone man had contravened a domestic violence protection order by sending flowers and a letter to his ex-girlfriend.

The conditions of the order included the man was not allowed to go to his ex's home or make any contact with her.

He pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to contravening the order, put in place on January 28.

Prosecutor Sam Pyke said about 3.30pm on November 3, the woman told police the man had sent flowers and a note to her work.

She showed police the note, which said; "I am someone who loved you with all my heart. I'll never forget you. You're a very special woman, I'm very sorry I ruined everything. Maybe you could give me some closure one day. Best wishes."

On the front of the letter were the words "good bye".

Snr Const Pyke said the letter was in the man's handwriting, and, when spoken to by police, he admitted to sending it.

He told police he was aware of the conditions of the order.

Ms Ho said it was an usual technical breach, and she'd never seen a domestic violence breach involving flowers before.

"At least it was flowers and not abusive text messages," she said.

However, Ms Ho said she understood why the woman would be upset.

The man was placed on a good behaviour bond.

Gladstone Observer

What if my insurer gives me grief?

CLAIMING your insurance cover after a natural disaster can go one of two ways. It can be a breeze, or like pulling teeth.

Three (yum) no-cook recipes for when the power goes out

HERE are some super easy no-cook recipes for when the next power outage strikes at your place!

Why join the SES?

WHEN disaster strikes, it's the men and women in bright orange who are there.

Top 10 newest rentals in Gladstone region under $100/week

Top 10 newest rentals in Gladstone region under $100/week

HERE are the latest houses/units on the market in the Gladstone region for under $100 a week.

Supreme Court trial for accused Gladstone ice trafficker

Gladstone Court House, Yarroon Street. Photo Brenda Strong / The Observer

RENAY Hagedorn will face the Supreme Court next year.

Gladstone girl has the face for modelling

BUBBLY: Aviae Massey will know this week whether she is the top 100 to be the new face of Kinder.

AND she's no rookie to the glamour-filled industry

'Devastated': Future of Gladstone region club looking grim

ALMOST ON ITS KNEES: Miriam Vale's Magpies James Bagnall against Burnett Heads Cutters. Unfortunately this image is symbolic to what may happen to the Magpies.

Friday's meeting holds the key for the Miriam Vale community

Local Partners

New lane for busy Gladstone road

WORKERS have well and truly started construction of the lane.

Win 1 of 12 Hams

of Christmas
Learn More

Two Gladstone childcare centres are not meeting standards

No Caption

TWO Gladstone childcare centres fall below national standards.

Countdown to Woodford Folk Festival begins

ECONOMIC BOON: Woodford Folk Festival is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Photo Contributed

The first larger-than-life inhabitants have stepped into Woodfordia

Support for our younger Central Queensland veterans

Dylan Fraser with now former Australian Prime Minister John Howard.

Support group for Central Qld young veterans

'I need to do what I can': 65km walk for cancer patient

Karlee Robinson is walking from Caloundra to Noosa for her cousin Aaron Parker, who has terminal brain cancer.

What do you do when someone you love has terminal brain cancer?

Ruby Rose had instant reconnection with Jess Origliasso

Ruby Rose had instant reconnection with Jess Origliasso

Ruby Rose knew "the second she saw" Jess Origliasso again that she was in love with her.

Kanye West cancels rest of Saint Pablo tour

Sources have blamed exhaustion for Kanye's latest meltdown

Zoo denies Terri Irwin, Russell Crowe wedding rumours

Terri Irwin poses with a specimen of the tiny Leichhardteus terriirwinae spider, named after her.

Rumours have sprung up around Terri Irwin and Russell Crowe

Shiny, happy people at Mullum Music Festival

Harry Angus, known from Cat Empire, leads the street parade down the main drag of Mullumbimby to the Civic Hall as part of festivities for the Mullumb Music Festival. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

We live in a cynical, cynical world

Isaiah Firebrace wins The X Factor 2016

The X Factor winner Isaiah Firebrace is congratulated by his fellow contestants and judges.

MOAMA teen takes out title on his 17th birthday.

Kylie Jenner's racy birthday message for Tyga

Kylie Jenner celebrated Tyga's birthday with a racy picture

The game too rude for Australians

They won't bother trying to get permission to sell it here

Private, Peaceful and Perfect

Unit 30/2 Ringuet Close, Glen Eden 4680

Unit 3 3 1 $175,000

This modern townhouse backs onto a tranquil gully and is screaming out for a family to call it home. Featuring a generous living area downstairs connected to the...

A Home That Ticks All The Boxes!

4 Radiata Street, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 2 $349,000

Located in a quiet street in New Auckland, this gem has everything that you need and is priced to sell!! As you explore this home you will be pleasantly surprised...

Invest Now!

Unit 1/26 Grayson Street, West Gladstone 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $89,000

If you're looking for a good solid investment, than look no further. The vendor is motivated to sell before Christmas, so get in quick to avoid disappointment.

Are You Looking For The &quot;WOW&quot; Factor..!

27 Dean Street, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 2 4 Offers Around...

LJ Hooker Gladstone are very proud to introduce this stunning home located at 27 Dean Street to the property market for the very first time. This beautifully...

SEASCAPE START LIVING THE DREAM !!! Affordable Luxury Beachside Apartment Living

3/30 BEACH AVENUE, Tannum Sands 4680

House 3 2 2 $329,000

Go to sleep to the sound of the waves on the beach Wake up to ocean and island views Seascape is a secure gated boutique apartment complex comprising of five...

3385M2 DEVELOPMENT SITE ON THREE TITLES

39 Young Street, Barney Point 4680

Residential Land - PRIME LOCATION ON THE CORNER OF SHORT AND COTTON STREET, BARNEY ... SERIOUS OFFERS...

- PRIME LOCATION ON THE CORNER OF SHORT AND COTTON STREET, BARNEY POINT -THREE TITLES OF : * LOT 4 - 1154m2 * LOT 5 - 1101m2 * LOT 6 - 1130m2 ...

MASSIVE FAMILY HOME ON 2400M2...SWEEPING HARBOUR VIEWS...SELLER&#39;S HAVE PURCHASED ELSEWHERE!!!

16 Glen Eden Drive, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 3 7 $575,000

Not often does a property of this calibre present to the market on 2400m2 with sweeping water views. This double storey brick residence has been meticulously...

MASSIVE HOME AT A BARGAIN PRICE.... ACT NOW!

46 Cockatoo Drive, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 2 Reduced to...

Don't be deceived behind the fence is a spacious four bedroom home combining original features with modern influences. This home is guaranteed to appeal to a...

UNSURE OF THE NEW RESIDENTIAL ESTATES? PUT THIS BLOCK ON YOUR &quot;MUST SEE&quot; LIST!

8 Earls Court, Telina 4680

Residential Land Have you been looking for a block of land with fantastic panoramic ... Offers Around...

Have you been looking for a block of land with fantastic panoramic views of Gladstone under $220k ? Well pack your bags and finish your building plans as this...

CALLING ALL TRADES OR DIY ENTHUSIASTSREAL OPPORTUNITY TO MAKE IT YOUR OWNSOLD IN AN AS IS WHERE IS CONDITION

5 Fletcher Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 3 1 3 $175,000

Don't dismiss this property from the photos as the potential is endless. The location speaks volume and the fact the home sits on a large 852m2 block there some...

3000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

CQ mine to return dozens of homes to State Government

UPROOTED: Wesfarmers Curragh has chosen not to renew the lease on 44 Blackwater properties

Dozens of families relocating as company offloads coal assets

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

40,000 Queenslanders to receive rent discount

Housing generic.

40,000 tenants across Queensland will have their rent cut

Five things banks don't want you to know about home loans

Savvy Finance CEO says it's worth doing your research before settling for a home loan.

KNOW what questions to ask when seeking finance.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!