'Love and passion': Exciting new restaurant opens in Gladstone

OPEN: Nancy Davidson has opened her new restaurant.

"FANCY Nancy" has exploded onto Gladstone's food scene, with loads of customer's flocking to her Toolooa St restaurant for its first day trading.

Nancy Davidson, a former chef who came onto the wish list of Gladstone foodies while cooking her famous char grilled steaks at The Queens, had just one-and-a-half weeks to open her shop.

But the hard work has only just begun.

She said she's been bombarded with calls for catering, with customers asking her to provide the food for their functions.

"Some people are asking me to do catering. I say, 'please, one thing at a time'," she said.

'Nancy's Shop' opens on Toolooa St: Gladstone's newest fast-food restaurant opens in Gladstone.

Mrs Davidson has had to improvise in the rush to open, sticking eight pages of menu across her service counter.

Deep fried treats, Italian food, oriental dishes are some of the many foods you will find at Nancy's Shop.

"It's indescribable because I cook everything," she said.

"Everyday I cook different things," she said. "Tomorrow you will come and it will be completely different. Accept for the basics -- sausage and roast pork."

YUMMY: Nancy is famous in Gladstone for cooking 'anything and everything'.

"Everyone say to me, 'what's the key to your cooking?' Love and passion is my secret."